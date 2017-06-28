Chastain Rides Momentum Into Daytona

Ross Chastain rolls into Daytona International Speedway this week fresh off the best run of his Xfinity Series career.



Chastain finished fourth in last week’s Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway, marking the best run of his young career in NASCAR’s No. 2 series. He hopes the momentum will carry over as the series moves from a short track to one of its biggest for Friday’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250.



“We had a great run at Iowa,” Chastain said. “It should be a big boost at Daytona, where we’ve also had some good finishes. I’m looking forward to another big weekend.”



Chastain will drive the G&K Services No. 4 Chevy at Daytona.



He owns a pair of top-10 finishes in Xfinity races at the 2.5-mile track.



JDM PR