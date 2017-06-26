Comcast to Celebrate U.S. Military as Part of Annual NASCAR Salutes Event

Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it will celebrate the U.S. military during this weekend’s NASCAR Salutes event at Daytona International Speedway by hosting more than 50 local service members with their families and partnering with Matt Tifft and Joe Gibbs Racing to sponsor the No. 19 Comcast NBCUniversal Salute to Service Toyota Camry. Additionally, NASCAR XFINITY Series™ drivers will feature an active military unit or installation on their race car windshields.

Comcast NBCUniversal is a recognized leader in the military community. Earlier this month, the U.S. Secretary of Defense named the company as a recipient of the 2017 Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) "Freedom Award," the highest honor the Department of Defense awards to employers for support of their National Guard and Reserve employees. Comcast NBCUniversal is on track to hire more than 10,000 veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses by the end of this year.

“Comcast NBCUniversal is honored to recognize those who have served our country through our Salute to Service partnership with Matt Tifft and Joe Gibbs Racing,” says Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs, Comcast Cable, and Brigadier General (Ret.), U.S. Army. “We support our nation’s military community and value the tremendous contributions of those who serve our country.”

Culminating at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola (#NASCARSalutes) is the industry’s six-week collective expression of respect and gratitude for those who bravely served and continue to defend the United States today.

Fans can tune in for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on NBCSN. At that race, Comcast NBCUniversal will host about 50 local service members and their families from military bases in Florida and Georgia during race weekend, providing a VIP experience that includes grandstand tickets and access to activities and events. The company also worked with NASCAR to replace the XFINITY windshield header on all NASCAR XFINITY Series cars with the names of military installations from all five branches. Examples include: Patrick Air Force Base 45 th Space Wing; USCG Station Port Canaveral; and the 514 th Air Mobility Wing out of Trenton, NJ.

Comcast NBCUniversal also will partner with Joe Gibbs Racing to sponsor the No. 19 Comcast NBCUniversal Salute to Service Toyota Camry, driven by NASCAR XFINITY Series rookie and rising star Matt Tifft. Tifft will carry the 3 rd Infantry Division based out of Fort Stewart, GA on his windshield for the weekend, and military members of this unit will attend the Daytona race as guests of the team.

“It is a true honor to partner with Comcast and NBCUniversal for NASCAR Salutes this weekend in Daytona, and specifically to recognize the 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia on our car,” says Tifft. “NASCAR has always done a tremendous job recognizing our military members and their families, and the commitment Comcast has to those who serve our country is incredible. I’m just thankful to have a chance to be a part of it all.”

Comcast PR