Golden Corral to Serve as Primary Sponsor for JRM’s No. 1 Team

Golden Corral, America’s #1 family-style buffet restaurant chain, will join the No. 1 team and driver Elliott Sadler as a primary sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway (April 29), JR Motorsports announced today.

For more than a decade, Golden Corral has been a sponsor within the NASCAR industry, previously partnering with teams at the Cup Series level, and as the race entitlement sponsor for three years during Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring event. The partnership with JR Motorsports marks Golden Corral’s initial foray into the Xfinity Series.

“Elliott is already a great ambassador for Golden Corral, and I know both he and the No. 1 team will represent them well,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “Over the years, Golden Corral has been an ardent supporter of racing on the team and track side, and we’re grateful to have them on board with JRM at Richmond.”

Sadler, a native of Emporia, Va., will debut the No. 1 Golden Corral Chevrolet Camaro at his home track of Richmond International Raceway in his 28th NXS start at the facility. In that time, he’s claimed four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. Currently, Sadler leads the NXS point standings and has two stage wins to his credit in 2017 – both at Daytona International Speedway - to go along with two top-five and five top-10 finishes in the season’s opening six races.

Golden Corral will also continue its popular “Kids Eat Free” promotion. If Sadler pilots the No. 1 Golden Corral Chevrolet Camaro to a top-10 finish at Richmond, the restaurant chain will honor a “Kids Eat Free” promotion at all Golden Corral locations nationwide on Monday, May 1.

“We are excited to be partnering with JRM and Elliott Sadler,” said Shelley Wolford, vice president of national marketing and media at Golden Corral. “We look forward to cheering on Elliott as he races for kids across America at Richmond!”

JRM PR