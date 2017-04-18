Blake Koch and Chris Rice to Give Command to Start Spring Race 5K at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing driver Blake Koch and crew chief Chris Rice head to Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) Friday for NASCAR XFINITY Series racing at the 0.53-mile short track, but the two have more planned than racing on four wheels. On Friday evening, April 21st, Koch and Rice will give the command to start the Speedway Children’s Charities Spring Race 5K presented by Agero at BMS before participating in the event themselves.



“Speedway Children’s Charities, Agero and BMS have done a great job organizing this event and I’m honored to be a grand marshal, but also look forward to participating in the event with my family,” said Koch. “Fitness is such a huge part of what I do in the race car and it’s awesome to be able to share that with NASCAR fans and raise money to help some great kids along the way.”



Koch and Rice will be joined by Speedway Children’s Charities’ honored superhero, Patrick “Ducky” Keller, to give 5K participants the command to start the foot race. “Ducky” lives with Common Variable Immune Deficiency, a disease that impairs the immune system, as well as cerebral palsy and spina bifida. He attended Junior League of Kingsport’s Children Exceeding Expectations School at BMS and is also a Speedway Children’s Charities grant recipient.



Koch will address the crowd, take photos and meet with fans at 7:15 p.m. ET before joining Chris Rice and “Ducky” Keller to give the command for the 7:30 p.m. ET start time.



The Spring Race 5K will start at BMS’ Orange Bridge, circle the BMS campgrounds and colosseum and end with a lap around the apron of the famed half-mile speedway.

At the conclusion, fans are invited to stay for a big party at the end--in true Bristol fashion. Registration is $25 with all proceeds benefitting local children through

Speedway Children's Charities.



Tune in to watch NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) driver Blake Koch compete in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at BMS on Saturday, April 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and PRN.

Kaulig Racing PR