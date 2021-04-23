Virginia Motor Speedway Cancels Racing Activities for Saturday, April 24

After much discussion and thought, speedway management has decided to cancel racing activities for Saturday, April 24, due to the high probability of rain for the weekend.

"We have a lot of competitors and fans who travel an enormous amount of highway miles to attend our events," said track owner Bill Sawyer. "We don't want anyone to have the burden of making a long trip for nothing."

The Speedway will return to host the first of two mud bogs for the 2021 season next Saturday, May 1, with the 12th Annual Mud Mayhem presented by Atlantic Broadband, James River Equipment, and WhosYourDriver.org. Eleven divisions of mud maniacs will be competing in the state-of-the-art mud bog facility known as The Pit. For detail, visit www.thepitatvms.com.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The Speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

VA Motorsports PR