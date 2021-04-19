Tickets on Sale for May 22 ARCA Menards Series Herr's Potato Chips 200 at Toledo Speedway

Discount tickets for the ARCA Menards Series “Herr’s Potato Chips 200” are on sale now at Toledo-area Menards stores. Fans can also call or visit the Toledo Speedway track office to reserve tickets to the only appearance the ARCA Menards Series is scheduled to make to its home track in 2021.

“We raced at Toledo Speedway a lot last season,” said ARCA president and Toledo Speedway track owner Ron Drager. “With all the pandemic challenges we had with the schedule, it was a great option to have - even though we unfortunately couldn’t accommodate spectators for three of those four events. We’re very much looking forward to getting back to the track and seeing all of our great Toledo area race fans again.”

Discount tickets will be available at 13 Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan Menards locations. The advance, discounted ticket sale will end Friday night, May 21 at 9pm EST. Fans can save $10 off the price of a ticket with the advance purchase. Fans can visit Menards locations in Toledo, Oregon, Holland, Findlay, Defiance, and Sandusky in Ohio and Ann Arbor, Belleville, Livonia, Taylor, Warren, Wixom, and Jackson in Michigan to purchase Herr’s Potato Chips 200 tickets.

The ARCA Menards Series has competed 80 previous times at the paved half-mile, located about one mile south of the Ohio-Michigan border just off the shores of Lake Erie, at the Alexis Road exit off I-75. Notable winners include ARCA’s all-time leading winner Frank Kimmel, who won ten races at Toledo, Iggy Katona, Jack Bowsher, Benny Parsons, local favorite Joy Fair, Bob Keselowski, Bobby Bowsher, and Ken Schrader. Sam Mayer, who will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021 driving for Dale Earnhardt, Jr’s JR Motorsports team, won all three ARCA Menards Series races at Toledo Speedway last season, and finished second in the ARCA Menards Series East race in June.

Drager urges fans planning on attending the Herr’s Potato Chips 200 to stay current on local COVID-19 regulations by visiting ToledoSpeedway.com for the most current information.

“We will be guided by state, county, and local government healthcare advisories to ensure a safe and healthy experience for our race fans,” Drager said. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves in a responsible manner on May 22 and throughout the 2021 season.”

Fans interested in more information on any event at Toledo Speedway can call the speedway office at (419) 727-1100 or visit ToledoSpeedway.com.

ARCA PR