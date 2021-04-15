Strong Field of Drivers to Battle in Saturday’s Late Model Stock Car Twinbill at South Boston Speedway

With three Virginia speedways not holding NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division events this weekend, a strong field of drivers is expected to be on hand for Saturday afternoon’s 2 p.m. running of the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program at South Boston Speedway.

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, Motor Mile Speedway and Dominion Raceway are not holding NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races this weekend, and some teams that compete at those venues will be coming to “America’s Hometown Track” to battle the South Boston Speedway regulars for wins and trophies in Saturday afternoon’s twin 75-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division races.

Mike Looney, the 2019 NASCAR national runner-up and Motor Mile Speedway champion, veteran driver Mark Wertz, a strong competitor at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and John Goin, who finished 12th last year in the NASCAR national standings, are among the visiting drivers expected to be in the field for Saturday’s twinbill.

Along with the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races Saturday afternoon’s six-race card includes a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

In addition to the races featuring South Boston Speedway’s four regular racing divisions fans will get to see the competitors of the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club. The Modified and Sportsman cars of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will compete in a 25-lap race.

South Boston Speedway’s event will be the second event of the season for the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club. Greg Butcher of Mocksville, North Carolina won the series’ Sportsman Division title in 2019 and Dwight “Cowboy” Sauls of Apex, North Carolina won the Modified Division championship in 2019. The series did not award championships in 2020.

Five-time South Boston Speedway NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division Champion Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia swept the season-opening twinbill at “America’s Hometown Track” and holds the track points lead over Stuart Crews of Long Island, Virginia. There is a huge battle underway behind Sellers as Crews is among five drivers that are within an 11-point umbrella.

There is a hot battle underway in the Limited Sportsman Division as well with the top three drivers, Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia, Eric Winslow of Pelham, North Carolina and drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia all in a five-point umbrella.

Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia will be going for his third win in a row in the Budweiser Pure Stock Division as will Josh Dawson of Halifax, Virginia in the Budweiser Hornets Division.

Saturday’s race day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 9 a.m. Practice starts at 11 a.m. and grandstand gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Qualifying will begin at 1 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 2 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for Saturday’s race are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website www.southbostonspeedway.com through Friday night, April 16. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The speedway will be following COVID-19 mitigation mandates set forth by the federal government and the Commonwealth of Virginia during the event. Masks will be required for fans entering the speedway. Social distancing and additional mitigation measures will also be followed.

South Boston Speedway is participating in the Advance Auto Parts My Track Challenge, a contest for NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks. Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track through Tuesday, April 27 and can vote up to three times a day. When fans cast their vote they will be entered to win NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series prizes. Votes for South Boston Speedway can be cast at https://bit.ly/VoteForSoBo.

The six tracks that receive the most votes after April 27 will be part of a two-day final round of voting that is scheduled to start on Sunday, May 9.

A $50,000 prize will be awarded to the winning track that can be used toward facility enhancements and community-based programs. The runner-up track will receive $15,000 and the third-place track will receive $10,000.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and on the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR