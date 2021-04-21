Round Two of Delta Speedway Season Features Back Row Challenge

Fans in the grandstands and the Back Row Challenge highlight this Saturday’s second round of the Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union championship season. Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints compete on the 1/7th mile dirt oval for the $1000-to-win track championships.



Up to 250 spectators are permitted in the grandstands with ticket sales taking place online at: tinyurl.com/2021deltatickets on MyRacePass and can also be found at www.DeltaSpeedwayStockton.com Tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit Passes can also be pre-purchased by competitors for $20 or purchased at the gate.



The Back Row Challenge will be offered to the top-two competitors after heat races and the front-row after the feature invert is pulled. If any of those four competitors choses to start the feature at the rear and can win, they will double their cash payout courtesy of Joe W. Lewis Snap-On Tools. The Back Row Challenge winner in Super 600 and Non-Wing will be worth $1000 while Restricted will be a minimum of $600 and Jr. Sprints $400.



A powerful field of Super 600 competitors hit the track on opening night with Fresno’s Jake Hagopian claiming victory. Granite Bay’s Brad Hannum finished second, chased by defending champion Caden Sarale of Stockton. In Non-Wing, Medford, Ore.’s Ashton Torgerson took top honors with Brian Gilbert and Sarale rounding out the podium. Both Super 600 and Non-Wing compete in a 30-lap feature event on Saturday night.



Washington’s Dominic Carter won the Restricted opening night contest over “Big A” Austin Wood of Sacramento and Visalia’s Jett Barnes. Restricted competes in a 25-lap feature during championship points races at Delta. Blayden Graham of Bakersfield won the Jr. Sprints main event in round one, grabbing the 20-lap contest over Brody Rubio of Manteca and Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps.



Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm and hot laps to follow. Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Financial Center Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, 22 Metal Works, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Starr Property Management, Hoosier Tire, and Performance Electronics for their support of the 2021 season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at www.deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR