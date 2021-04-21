R.A.D. Auto Machine Providing Rookie of the Year Bonus and Limited Late Model Contingency at Stafford

For the 9th consecutive year, rookie drivers in Stafford Speedway’s SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions will all be racing for a $500 end of season bonus that will be provided by R.A.D. Auto Machine of Ludlow, MA. The highest finishing rookie drivers in each division will receive a $500 bonus and all drivers who have made less than 5 division starts in previous seasons are eligible to compete in the R.A.D. Rookie of the Year program.

The Rookie of the Year support won’t be the only Stafford Speedway Contingency Program contribution from R.A.D. Auto Machine. In addition to the Rookie of the Year bonuses, R.A.D. Auto Machine will also present a weekly $125 bonus to each Limited Late Model feature winner for the 4th consecutive season. R.A.D. Auto Machine’s bonus brings the Limited Late Model winner’s check up to $500.

“I’ve always liked supporting the lower divisions,” said Don Wood, owner of R.A.D. Auto Machine. “It’s great to see more cars signed up for the SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions and the sport of short track racing continues to grow at Stafford Speedway. Most drivers have to get started somewhere, they don’t all just start in the SK Modified® division. We hope our contingency bonuses helps keep drivers in the lower divisions and maybe one day helps them move up to a higher division.”

Stafford’s 2021 Rookie Class is robust with 30 rookie drivers signed up for competition across the SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions. There are 14 SK Light rookie drivers highlighted by Meghan Fuller, who will be moving up from the Street Stock division. Fuller will be joined by Cole Kugler, Tyler Barry, Al Gombos, Steve Kenneway, Jason Chapman, Anthony Bello, Casey Vogt, Evan Bourgeois, RJ Marcotte, Tyler Alkas, Ryan Blanchard, Jake Hines, and Jason Paquette.

The Limited Late Model 2021 rookie class consists of Dave Shinder, Matt Scappini, Scott Clement, Anthony Bevilacqua, and Trinity Provost while the Street Stock rookie class is made up with Ron Midford, Jr., Cadence DeLorge, Tony Macrino, Cindy Stirk, Samantha Dell, Patrick Bendiak, Cameron Varricchio, Travis Downey, Sam Calvo, Bill Cote, and Jeremy Washburn.

Andrew Durand was the winningest driver in the Limited Late Model division last season with 8 wins, netting him an extra $1,000 in bonus money from R.A.D. Auto Machine. Durand has moved to the Late Model division for 2021 where he will challenge for NAPA Rookie of the Year honors, but 2020 feature winners Matt Clement, Alexandra Fearn, Jeremy Lavoie, and Gary Panode will all return and be looking to collect as many R.A.D. Auto Machine bonuses as they can along with the rest of the Limited Late Model competitors.

Stafford Speedway PR