Perris Auto Speedway IMCA and PASSCAR April 17 Results

Full results of the April 17th season-opening PASSCAR Stock Car Series/IMCA Modified race at Perris Auto Speedway. Bakersfield’s Austin Kiefer and David Lord of Hemet won the Modified and Super Stock main events respectively and each went home $1,500.00 richer. Past champion Stefan Davies of Murrieta pocketed $1,000.00 for winning the Street Stock main, and Anza’s Swede Ogren gets a check for $500.00 for winning his first American Factory Stock main event.
IMCA Modified 25-Lap Main (With Starting Positions)
- Austin Kiefer – Bakersfield, CA – 10th
- Billy Griffin – Buena Park, CA – 2nd
- Brandon Hoestra – Ventura, CA – 22nd (Inland Rigging $100.00 Hard Charger)
- Carla Laney – Torrance, CA – 4th
- Rick Becker – Highland, CA – 8th
- Keith Altig – Imperial Beach, CA – 21st
- Chuck Becker – Yucaipa, CA – 20th
- Troy Grabowski – Upland, CA – 14th
- Eddie Gurwell – Riverside, CA – 1st
- Justin Dunn – Riverside, CA – 17th
- Blake Thornell – Apple Valley, CA – 11th
- Tom Smith – Norco, CA – 9th
- Alyssa Smith – Norco, CA – 3rd
- Randy Thornell – Apple Valley, CA – 16th
- Cody Parenteau – Lakeside, CA – 23rd
- Joey Haresky – Apple Valley, CA – 5th
- Chris Fritz – Carlsbad, CA – 7th
- Dustin Grabowski – Upland, CA – 12th
- James Cory – Menifee, CA – 6th
- Jack Grabowski – Upland, CA – 13th
- Andy Papp - Guatay, CA – 15th
- Ricky Gutierrez – Garden Grove, CA 18th
- Joseph Altig – Imperial Beach, CA – 19th
DNS Michael Hartfield – Menifee, CA
DNS Lonnie Skillman – Riverside
Austin Kiefer photo courtesy of Kenny Lonngren.
PASSCAR Super Stock 25-Lap Main Event (With Starting Positions)
- David Lord – Hemet, CA – 6th
- Tony Kincade – Pahrump, NV – 2nd
- Dennis Wooldridge – Riverside, CA – 5th
- Ron Bartels – Marina Del Rey, CA – 4th
- Tyson Talkington – Riverside, CA – 7th
- Mike Hudson – Buena Park, CA – 12th
- Patrick Tone – Huntington Beach, CA – 3rd
- Billy Griffin – Buena Park, CA – 4th
- James Altman Jr. – Lake Elsinore, CA – 14th
- Dwight Kelly – Riverside, CA – 16th
- Anthony Merritt – Hemet, CA – 9th
- Charles Roe – Apple Valley, CA – 18th
- Tom Wesoloski – Canyon Lake, CA – 1st
- Ricky Lee – Beaumont, CA – 11th
- John Caley - Glen Avon Heights, CA – 13th
- Tom Davis – Riverside, CA – 15th
DNS – Kenny Mann – Torrance, CA
DNS – Blaine Whitson – Temecula, CA
David Lord.
PASSCAR Street Stock 25-Lap Main Event (With Starting Positions)
- Stefan Davis – Murrieta, CA – 4th
- Brandon Kelly – Moreno Valley, CA – 2nd
- George Boulden – Lake Elsinore, CA – 6th
- Mario Mendoza – Ontario, CA – 7th
- Curtis Dietzsch – Riverside, CA – 5th
- Kenny Mann – Torrance, CA – 1st
- Doug Kelly – Moreno Valley, CA – 11th
- Karl Greene – Winchester, CA – 10th
- Kyle Ager – Canyon Lake, CA – 13th
- Chris Leventis – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA – 3rd
- Steve Patton – Cherry Valley, CA – 9th
- James Altman – Lake Elsinore, CA – 8th
- Darren Aldridge – Landers, CA – 12th
Stefan Davies photo courtesy of Doug Allen.
PASSCAR American Factory Stocks 25-Lap Main Event (With Starting Positions)
- Swede Ogren – Anza, CA – 2nd
- Mike Burks – Nuevo, CA – 3rd
- Cameron Veatch – Temecula, CA – 1st
- Jason Cook – Hemet, CA – 5th
- Ethan Kintop – Nuevo, CA – 10th
- Rick Eicksteadt – Lemon Grove, CA – 4th
- Darren Myers – Buena Park, CA – 8th
- Fred Kottman – Oak Hills, CA – 9th
- Chris Evans – National City, CA – 6th
- Lanny Savage – Colton, CA – 11th
- Kris Carnish – Menifee, CA – 7th
- Joseph Pack – Menifee, CA – 12th
- Jessica Shaffer – Ramona, CA – 13th
Swede Ogren.
Online tickets for 2021 Perris Auto Speedway races are on sale at tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. Fans will be able to purchase tickets online at the above tix link up until 7:00 p.m. each race night. The entire 2021 schedule is available at the bottom of this release.
Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.
Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank the following corporate partners. Ahern Equipment Rentals, All Coast Construction, Battery Systems, Budweiser, Bud’s Tire Pro, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Moose Racing, Pepsi-Cola, Pole Position, PrintItNow.com, Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction and Vista Paint.
