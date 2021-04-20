Perris Auto Speedway IMCA and PASSCAR April 17 Results

Full results of the April 17th season-opening PASSCAR Stock Car Series/IMCA Modified race at Perris Auto Speedway. Bakersfield’s Austin Kiefer and David Lord of Hemet won the Modified and Super Stock main events respectively and each went home $1,500.00 richer. Past champion Stefan Davies of Murrieta pocketed $1,000.00 for winning the Street Stock main, and Anza’s Swede Ogren gets a check for $500.00 for winning his first American Factory Stock main event.

IMCA Modified 25-Lap Main (With Starting Positions)

Austin Kiefer – Bakersfield, CA – 10th Billy Griffin – Buena Park, CA – 2nd Brandon Hoestra – Ventura, CA – 22nd (Inland Rigging $100.00 Hard Charger) Carla Laney – Torrance, CA – 4th Rick Becker – Highland, CA – 8th Keith Altig – Imperial Beach, CA – 21st Chuck Becker – Yucaipa, CA – 20th Troy Grabowski – Upland, CA – 14th Eddie Gurwell – Riverside, CA – 1st Justin Dunn – Riverside, CA – 17th Blake Thornell – Apple Valley, CA – 11th Tom Smith – Norco, CA – 9th Alyssa Smith – Norco, CA – 3rd Randy Thornell – Apple Valley, CA – 16th Cody Parenteau – Lakeside, CA – 23rd Joey Haresky – Apple Valley, CA – 5th Chris Fritz – Carlsbad, CA – 7th Dustin Grabowski – Upland, CA – 12th James Cory – Menifee, CA – 6th Jack Grabowski – Upland, CA – 13th Andy Papp - Guatay, CA – 15th Ricky Gutierrez – Garden Grove, CA 18th Joseph Altig – Imperial Beach, CA – 19th

DNS Michael Hartfield – Menifee, CA

DNS Lonnie Skillman – Riverside

Austin Kiefer photo courtesy of Kenny Lonngren.

PASSCAR Super Stock 25-Lap Main Event (With Starting Positions)

David Lord – Hemet, CA – 6th Tony Kincade – Pahrump, NV – 2nd Dennis Wooldridge – Riverside, CA – 5th Ron Bartels – Marina Del Rey, CA – 4th Tyson Talkington – Riverside, CA – 7th Mike Hudson – Buena Park, CA – 12th Patrick Tone – Huntington Beach, CA – 3rd Billy Griffin – Buena Park, CA – 4th James Altman Jr. – Lake Elsinore, CA – 14th Dwight Kelly – Riverside, CA – 16th Anthony Merritt – Hemet, CA – 9th Charles Roe – Apple Valley, CA – 18th Tom Wesoloski – Canyon Lake, CA – 1st Ricky Lee – Beaumont, CA – 11th John Caley - Glen Avon Heights, CA – 13th Tom Davis – Riverside, CA – 15th

DNS – Kenny Mann – Torrance, CA

DNS – Blaine Whitson – Temecula, CA

David Lord.

PASSCAR Street Stock 25-Lap Main Event (With Starting Positions)

Stefan Davis – Murrieta, CA – 4th Brandon Kelly – Moreno Valley, CA – 2nd George Boulden – Lake Elsinore, CA – 6th Mario Mendoza – Ontario, CA – 7th Curtis Dietzsch – Riverside, CA – 5th Kenny Mann – Torrance, CA – 1st Doug Kelly – Moreno Valley, CA – 11th Karl Greene – Winchester, CA – 10th Kyle Ager – Canyon Lake, CA – 13th Chris Leventis – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA – 3rd Steve Patton – Cherry Valley, CA – 9th James Altman – Lake Elsinore, CA – 8th Darren Aldridge – Landers, CA – 12th

Stefan Davies photo courtesy of Doug Allen.

PASSCAR American Factory Stocks 25-Lap Main Event (With Starting Positions)

Swede Ogren – Anza, CA – 2nd Mike Burks – Nuevo, CA – 3rd Cameron Veatch – Temecula, CA – 1st Jason Cook – Hemet, CA – 5th Ethan Kintop – Nuevo, CA – 10th Rick Eicksteadt – Lemon Grove, CA – 4th Darren Myers – Buena Park, CA – 8th Fred Kottman – Oak Hills, CA – 9th Chris Evans – National City, CA – 6th Lanny Savage – Colton, CA – 11th Kris Carnish – Menifee, CA – 7th Joseph Pack – Menifee, CA – 12th Jessica Shaffer – Ramona, CA – 13th

Swede Ogren.

