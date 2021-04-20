Perris Auto Speedway IMCA and PASSCAR April 17 Results

Monday, Apr 19 27
Perris Auto Speedway IMCA and PASSCAR April 17 Results

Full results of the April 17th season-opening PASSCAR Stock Car Series/IMCA Modified race at Perris Auto Speedway.  Bakersfield’s Austin Kiefer and David Lord of Hemet won the Modified and Super Stock main events respectively and each went home $1,500.00 richer.  Past champion Stefan Davies of Murrieta pocketed $1,000.00 for winning the Street Stock main, and Anza’s Swede Ogren gets a check for $500.00 for winning his first American Factory Stock main event.

 

IMCA Modified 25-Lap Main (With Starting Positions)

  1. Austin Kiefer – Bakersfield, CA – 10th
  2. Billy Griffin – Buena Park, CA – 2nd
  3. Brandon Hoestra – Ventura, CA – 22nd (Inland Rigging $100.00 Hard Charger)
  4. Carla Laney – Torrance, CA – 4th
  5. Rick Becker – Highland, CA – 8th
  6. Keith Altig – Imperial Beach, CA – 21st
  7. Chuck Becker – Yucaipa, CA – 20th
  8. Troy Grabowski – Upland, CA – 14th
  9. Eddie Gurwell – Riverside, CA – 1st
  10. Justin Dunn – Riverside, CA – 17th
  11. Blake Thornell – Apple Valley, CA – 11th
  12. Tom Smith – Norco, CA – 9th
  13. Alyssa Smith – Norco, CA – 3rd
  14. Randy Thornell – Apple Valley, CA – 16th
  15. Cody Parenteau – Lakeside, CA – 23rd
  16. Joey Haresky – Apple Valley, CA – 5th
  17. Chris Fritz – Carlsbad, CA – 7th
  18. Dustin Grabowski – Upland, CA – 12th
  19. James Cory – Menifee, CA – 6th
  20. Jack Grabowski – Upland, CA – 13th
  21. Andy Papp - Guatay, CA – 15th
  22. Ricky Gutierrez – Garden Grove, CA 18th
  23. Joseph Altig – Imperial Beach, CA – 19th

DNS Michael Hartfield – Menifee, CA

DNS Lonnie Skillman – Riverside

  

 

Austin Kiefer photo courtesy of Kenny Lonngren.  

 

PASSCAR Super Stock 25-Lap Main Event (With Starting Positions)

  1. David Lord – Hemet, CA – 6th
  2. Tony Kincade – Pahrump, NV – 2nd
  3. Dennis Wooldridge – Riverside, CA – 5th
  4. Ron Bartels – Marina Del Rey, CA – 4th
  5. Tyson Talkington – Riverside, CA – 7th
  6. Mike Hudson – Buena Park, CA – 12th
  7. Patrick Tone – Huntington Beach, CA – 3rd
  8. Billy Griffin – Buena Park, CA – 4th
  9. James Altman Jr. – Lake Elsinore, CA – 14th
  10. Dwight Kelly – Riverside, CA – 16th
  11. Anthony Merritt – Hemet, CA – 9th
  12. Charles Roe – Apple Valley, CA – 18th
  13. Tom Wesoloski – Canyon Lake, CA – 1st
  14. Ricky Lee – Beaumont, CA – 11th
  15. John Caley  - Glen Avon Heights, CA – 13th
  16. Tom Davis – Riverside, CA – 15th

DNS – Kenny Mann – Torrance, CA

DNS – Blaine Whitson – Temecula, CA

David Lord.

 

PASSCAR Street Stock 25-Lap Main Event (With Starting Positions)

  1. Stefan Davis – Murrieta, CA – 4th
  2. Brandon Kelly – Moreno Valley, CA – 2nd
  3. George Boulden – Lake Elsinore, CA – 6th
  4. Mario Mendoza – Ontario, CA – 7th
  5. Curtis Dietzsch – Riverside, CA – 5th
  6. Kenny Mann – Torrance, CA – 1st
  7. Doug Kelly – Moreno Valley, CA – 11th
  8. Karl Greene – Winchester, CA – 10th
  9. Kyle Ager – Canyon Lake, CA – 13th
  10. Chris Leventis – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA – 3rd
  11. Steve Patton – Cherry Valley, CA – 9th
  12. James Altman – Lake Elsinore, CA – 8th
  13. Darren Aldridge – Landers, CA – 12th

Stefan Davies photo courtesy of Doug Allen.

 

PASSCAR American Factory Stocks 25-Lap Main Event (With Starting Positions)

  1. Swede Ogren – Anza, CA – 2nd
  2. Mike Burks – Nuevo, CA – 3rd
  3. Cameron Veatch – Temecula, CA – 1st
  4. Jason Cook – Hemet, CA – 5th
  5. Ethan Kintop – Nuevo, CA – 10th
  6. Rick Eicksteadt – Lemon Grove, CA – 4th
  7. Darren Myers – Buena Park, CA – 8th
  8. Fred Kottman – Oak Hills, CA – 9th
  9. Chris Evans – National City, CA – 6th
  10. Lanny Savage – Colton, CA – 11th
  11. Kris Carnish – Menifee, CA – 7th
  12. Joseph Pack – Menifee, CA – 12th
  13. Jessica Shaffer – Ramona, CA – 13th

Swede Ogren.

 

Online tickets for 2021 Perris Auto Speedway races are on sale at tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7.

 

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

 

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

 

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter.

 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

 

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

 

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

 

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank the following corporate partners.  Ahern Equipment Rentals, All Coast Construction, Battery Systems, Budweiser, Bud’s Tire Pro, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Moose Racing, Pepsi-Cola, Pole Position, PrintItNow.com,  Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction and Vista Paint.

 

Video and DVD productions of all racing sprint cars events at Perris Auto Speedway are available from Loudpedal Productions.

 

DVDs of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. 

PAS PR

