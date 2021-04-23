NAPA Opening Day Remains on Schedule for Saturday, April 24th; Spring Sizzler Sunday Postponed to Friday, April 30th

NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day scheduled for Saturday, April 24th remains on schedule with 5 divisions of racing including the SK Modifieds®, Late Models, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, and the Stafford Speedway debut of the Granite State ProStock Series. Limited tickets are still available for tomorrow’s event. If you are unable to attend the event tune in on FloRacing to watch the full event live.

Due to the impending heavy rain forecasted for Sunday, April 25th, the 49th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® event has been postponed to Friday, April 30th. Qualifying for the SK Modified®, SK Light Modified, and Vintage Modifieds will begin at 6:00pm with Whelen Modified Tour time trials to follow. Feature racing will begin at approximately 7:00pm.

All tickets purchased for the NAPA Spring Sizzler will be good for the April 30th event.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR