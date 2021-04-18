Kressley, Hoch and Glenn Strunk Win Features at Grandview Speedway

Brett “The Threat” Kressley became the first repeat winner of the new season on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway in the TP Trailers 358 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series 30-lap Modified feature. The current point leader ducked underneath leader Justin Grim as the duo exited the fourth turn to move into first at the conclusion of the 18th lap. The Orefield, PA speedster encountered lap traffic around the 22nd lap which in turn allowed runner-up Jared Umbenhauer to reel him in, but Kressley managed to pull off the win by a slight margin for his 14th career win.



The T.P. Truck Equipment 25-lap Sportsman feature saw newcomer Dylan Hoch overpower Ebby Ridge for the lead on the 17th lap restart and go on to score his first win running a 602 crate engine.



The third division of the night was the 602 Sportsman crate in which many of the regular sportsman drivers did double duty. Former modified driver Glenn Strunk, who last drove in 2019, hopped in the Jimmy Leiby No. 9L and won the 25-lap feature in which he dedicated the win to his dad “Bumper” Bobby Strunk who is currently in the hospital with Covid 19. Biehn jumped out in front on the initial start of the Modified feature and led three laps before misfortune struck. After three laps were completed Richie Hitzler spun to bring out the yellow. The restart was void as rookie Jack Butler and Brad Arnold tangled on the homestretch. On the next attempt Biehn drifted up in front of two of the cars behind and there was a scramble. Biehn ended up with a flat tire and out of contention. When things cleared, the original polesitter and rookie Nate Brinker was the new leader.



Brinker stayed in front until the seventh lap when Justin Grim and Dillon Steuer got past him for first and second as he fell to third. Behind them Kyle Weiss and Kressley completed the top five.



J. Grim and Steuer diced for the top spot until Kressley took over second to pressure Grim. Grim ran the outside trek while Kressley stayed down low even though he made some daring outside moves to get to the front.



After a brief battle Kressley, the 16th-place starter, powered the Kressley Auto & Truck Sales No. 19K mount into first in quest of making it two-in-a-row.



Umbenhauer was on the move from his 15th starting grid and by the 20th lap he was second and set his sights on Kressley and as the laps dwindled down he was closing the margin.



Umbenhauer came within striking distance the last two laps, but Kressley kept him at bay to pull in victory lane for consecutive triumphs. Claiming a close second was Umbenhauer trailed by Steuer, Bruce Rogers memorial winner Duane Howard, who was involved in an early lap skirmish second him to the back of the pack, but he still came through and J. Grim, who also received the Dan’s Deli half-way hoagie award. Sixth through tenth were Ryan Grim, Weiss, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren and Kevin Hirthler.



Qualifying heats were won by Steuer, Biehn, Brad Arnold and Jesse Leiby. Consies went to Louden Reimert and Von Dohren.



Sportsman action saw Ridge take the early lead followed by Bryan Rhoads, Tyler James, Lex Shive and Kenny Bock.



Bock overtook second on the sixth lap and began challenging Ridge for the top spot. Behind them jockeying for positions were Shive, Hoch and the battle for fifth was between uncle and nephew Kenny Gilmore and Kyle Smith.



The yellow was out on the 16th lap when James was facing the wrong direction in turn two. Nathan Mohr was sent to the rear for initiating the incident. Ridge held onto the lead on the restart, but now Hoch was in the runner-up spot.



Shive, who was having a solid top five run, slowed in the third turn. He tried to get off the track, but the caution was thrown on the 17th lap. On the restart Ridge and Hoch made contact and Hoch emerged as the new leader.



With five laps to go the order behind Hoch now consisted of Gilmore, Bock, Jimmy Leiby and Smith.



Coming out of turn four for the checkered Hoch’s car erupted in a huge puff of steam as the engine overheated, but he still managed to get to the winner’s circle first followed by Bock, Gilmore, Leiby and Dakota Kohler, who made his way back to the front after spinning on the third lap and going to the rear. Rounding out the top ten were Smith, Ryan Beltz, Ridge, Mark Kemmerer and Nathan Mohr.



Ridge, Hoch, James and Jesse Landis were the heat winners. Consies were won by Logan Bauman and Decker Swinehart.



Modified standout Ryan Grim competed in the crate feature, started on the pole and was the early race leader while Kris Ney, G. Strunk, Decker Swinehart and Dakota Kohler diced for second through fifth behind him.



Strunk moved into second on the sixth lap and set his sights on Grim.



Grim was the leader until the 16th lap when Strunk took over the top spot.



Strunk never faltered and went on to claim the win chased by Tyler Peet, Grim, Swinehart, and Kohler. Ryan Lilick, Doug Snyder, Hoch, Mike Laise and Jimmy Leiby completed the top ten.



Heat winners were Grim, Kurt Bettler and Swinehart. Roger Gaskill won the consi. Action returns to Grandview quickly with a Thursday night 7:30 p.m. show featuring the United States Auto Club National Sprint Tour along with the 358 Modifieds.



Saturday night, 7 p.m., a tripleheader show will be the attraction featuring the T.P.Trailer Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series continues.



And on Saturday, May 1st, starting time will move to 7:30 p.m. with the Modifieds and Sportsman racers being the attraction.



Information on racing at Grandview can be had at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688



RACE RESULTS T.P. Trailers Modified Feature (30-laps): 1. Brett Kressley, 2. Jared Umbenhauer, 3. Dillon Steuer, 4. Duane Howard, 5. Justin Grim, 6. Ryan Grim, 7. Kyle Weiss, 8. Jeff Strunk, 9. Craig Von Dohren, 10. Kevin Hirthler, 11. Doug Manmiller, 12. Danny Bouc, 13. John Willman, 14. Brad Grim, 15. Louden Reimert, 16. Nate Brinker, 17. Jorden Henn, 18. Brad Arnold, 19. Ron Haring Jr., 20. Bobby Gunther-Walsh, 21. Darrin Schuler, 22. Mark Levy, 23. Jesse Leiby, 24. Richie Hitzler, 25. Jack Butler, 26. Eric Biehn, 27. Corey Merkel, 28. Brett Gilmore. DNQ: Dylan Swinehart, Brad Brightbill, Scott Frack, Joe Funk, Ron Kline, Mark Kratz, Carroll Hine III, Craig Whitmoyer, Ryan Lilick, Kris Graver.



T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Feature (25-laps): 1. Dylan Hoch, 2. Kenny Bock, 3. Kenny Gilmore, 4. Jimmy Leiby, 5. Dakota Kohler, 6. Kyle Smith, 7. Ryan Beltz, 8. Ebby Ridge, 9. Mark Kemmerer, 10. Nathan Mohr, 11. Doug Snyder, 12. Parker Guldin, 13. Cody Manmiller, 14. Mike Schneck, 15. Brian Hirthler, 16. Cody Schantz, 17. Tyler James, 18. Logan Bauman, 19. Chris Esposito, 20. Lex Shive, 21. Bryan Rhoads, 22. Kurt Bettler. 23. B.J. Joly, 24. Decker Swinehart, 25. Mike Stofflet, 26. Jesse Landis. DNQ: Brad Force, Joey Vaccaro, Andy Clemmer, Tom Miller, Chuck Eckert, Nick Faust, John Mooney, Dominic Devlin, Wayne Rotenberger, Colton Perry.



602 Crate Sportsman Feature (25-laps): 1. Glenn Strunk, 2. Tyler Peet, 3. Ryan Grim, 4. Decker Swinehart, 5. Dakota Kohler, 6. Ryan Lilick, 7. Doug Snyder, 8. Dylan Hoch, 89. Mike Laise, 10. Jimmy Leiby, 11. Steve Lyle, 12. Kenny Bock, 13. Parker Guldin, 14. Cody Manmiller, 15. Scott Kohler, 16. Logan Bauman, 17. B.J. Joly, 18. Cory Edelman, 19. Tyler James, 20. Kris Ney, 21. Roger Gaskill, 22. Nick Faust, 23. Joey Vaccaro, 24. Kurt Bettler, DNQ: Hunter Iatalese, Andy Clemmer.



Grandview Speedway PR