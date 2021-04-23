Eddie Tafoya Jr. To Compete Close to Home at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday Night

This Saturday night, for the first time in nearly a year and a half, Southern California sprint car driver Eddie Tafoya Jr. will not have to drive hundreds of miles to race. In fact, the 23-year-old will only be travelling 35-miles from his Chino Hills, California home to compete in the Sokola Shootout at Perris Auto Speedway.

As the Perris half-mile oval was shut down all last year due to COVID, Saturday’s race at the track will be Tafoya’s first there since November 2019. On his last night there, he put the icing on the cake for that season when he qualified sixth fastest at the Oval Nationals finale against the best drivers from the Midwest and West Coast. It was on the track where he learned to drive sprint cars and it was a fitting end to his first-year racing 410s. Needless to say, it impressed many. Soon after that race, he was not only named the Rookie of the Year in the USAC/CRA Series, but in Arizona’s USAC Southwest Series as well.

Tafoya, the 2018 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Sprint Car Champion, got a late start to the 2021 campaign when his engine was not ready for the season opener. When he finally got on the track at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California last month, a hard flip necessitated a trip to Indiana to pick up a new DRC Chassis. And since the team was going back to pick up the chassis, they decided to build the entire car back there and shake it down in three USAC National Sprint Car Series races last weekend. The first two nights the team got its laps in at the Bloomington and Haubstadt Speedways and started adjusting the new car. Unfortunately, the third night at the Paragon Speedway fell victim to rain and the team hightailed it back to California to prepare for this Saturday’s race.

In addition to the new car, Tafoya will have brand new t-shirts with a great design available for fans on Saturday. After the races, anyone who would like to purchase a shirt can visit the #51T in the pit area. For those who would like to acquire one but who cannot make it to the track, can contact Tafoya on Instagram or Facebook.

For fans who would like to attend Saturday’s race, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Advance tickets are available at the following link https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. Due to COVID mandates, that is the only way to purchase tickets for this race. There will be no walk-up ticket sales on Saturday.

Perris Auto Speedway is located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive (92571). The office phone number is (951) 940-0134 and the website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/.

After Saturday, Tafoya will be back on the track for the USAC/CRA race at the Bakersfield Speedway on Saturday, May 8.

Tafoya and his team would like to thank the following sponsors for being a part of the 2021 racing campaign. Specialty Fasteners, Circle Track Performance, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Benic Enterprises, Simpson, and Bell. If you or your company would like to become a part of the team in 2021, please give them a call or send an E-mail to the contact information at the top of this press release.

PAS PR