World Wide Technology Raceway releases 2024 schedule

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today released its 2024 event schedule. Once again, WWTR is the only track in existence to host NASCAR Cup Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events.

Additional dates will be announced at the 2024 St. Louis Auto Show in January. A complete roster of Wide Open Wednesdays and Friday non-point drag racing events will be available on March 1, 2024.

Schedule subject to change.

MARCH

2 (Saturday) – Drift STL

29 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

30 (Saturday) – Test ‘n’ Tune

APRIL

5 (Friday) – Test ‘n’ Tune

6 (Saturday) – Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 1; JEGS Super Quick

7 (Sunday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 2; JEGS Super Quick

13 (Saturday) – Big Shark Bike Race

14 (Sunday) -- Import Face-Off

19 (Friday) -- Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

27-28 (Saturday, Sunday) – Tough Mudder

MAY

2-5 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – NMCA/NMRA Race to the Ring

10-11 (Friday, Saturday) TA2 and SVRA Gateway SpeedTour (road course)

11 (Saturday) – Heavy Metal Showdown night race (drag strip)

15 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday

17 (Friday) -- Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

18 (Saturday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 3; Fisher House Car Show

19 (Sunday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 4

JUNE

1 (Saturday) – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (oval)

2 (Sunday) – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 (oval)

7-10 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday) – Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

13-16 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – Twin Fifties

13-16 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – Xtreme Xperience supercar driving experience (oval)

21 (Friday) -- Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

22 (Saturday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 5

23 (Sunday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 6

28 (Friday) – Mid-West Drag Racing Series qualifying.

29 (Saturday) – Mid-West Drag Racing Series eliminations; KSHE-FM Night of Fire and Thunder

JULY

4-6 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) -- $3,000-to-win Super Pro night race

7 (Saturday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 7

8 (Sunday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 8

12 (Friday) -- Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

18-20 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – Formula DRIFT (road course)

27 (Saturday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 9

28 (Sunday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 10

AUGUST

9 (Friday) -- Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

17 (Saturday) – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (oval)

17 (Saturday) – Circus of Speed: 660-ft. full-contact drag racing and 330-ft. backward drags (drag strip)

23-25 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – Nostalgia Drag Racing League

24 (Saturday) – Mother Road Rendezvous nostalgia drags; Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 11

24-25 (Saturday, Sunday) – Rusty Wallace Racing Experience (oval)

25 (Sunday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 12

30 (Friday) – Friday Night Shootout; Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 13; bracket gambler; Test ‘n’ Tune

31 (Saturday) – Super Pro night race; Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 14; King of the Track

SEPTEMBER

1 (Sunday) -- Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center ET Bracket Series race No. 15; Memorial Race

7 (Saturday) – Import Face-Off (night event)

9-14 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday) – The Million-Dollar Drag Race

20 (Friday) -- Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

27-29 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals

OCTOBER

1 (Tuesday) – Class Racers Revival 2.0

2-3 (Wednesday, Thursday) – Octoberfest of Sportsman Drag Racing: Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Divisional

4-5 (Friday, Saturday) – Octoberfest of Sportsman Drag Racing: Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional

11 (Friday) -- Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

25 (Friday) -- Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink

