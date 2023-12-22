Full World Series of Asphalt Schedule Released

The daily schedule for the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing has been finalized and released by New Smyrna Speedway officials. The nine-day event starts runs from February 9-17 and will feature over ten divisions during the week-plus long event.

After an open practice day on Thursday, February 8 for Florida Modifieds and Late Models, it all kicks off on Friday, February 9 with 35-lap races for Super and Pro Late Models, FL Modifieds and Sportsman, and a 20-lap race for Bomber A’s.

The first marquee race of the week is on Saturday night, February 10 with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season opener. The premier Tour-Type Modified touring series in the country opens the season in Florida for the third-straight year, with Matt Hirschman and defending series champion Ron Silk winning the first two years. They will be joined by Pro Late Models, Sportsman and Bomber A’s.

A trio of 35-lap races for both Late Model classes and FL Modifieds are on the docket for Sunday night, with 602 Modifieds and E-Mods making their first starts of the week. Tour Modifieds return on Monday with a 50-lap race alongside Pro Late Models, 602 and Florida Modifieds. Additionally, Monday serves as a practice day for the ASA STARS National Tour.

Tuesday night, February 13 will have the premier Super Late Model race of the week when the ASA STARS National Tour makes their first appearance at the half-mile in the Clyde Hart Memorial. Practice begins at 2:00, with qualifying at 4:30 and racing at 7:30. There will also be an autograph session with the ASA STARS National Tour at 6:30. The Tour Modifieds will also join the card for a 50-lap feature.

The Tour Modifieds highlight Wednesday night’s activity with the John Blewett III Memorial 76. The 602 Modifieds has their 66-lap finale as well, while the Super and Pro Late Models, and the FL Modifieds also join the card. One night later, the FL Modifieds take the spotlight for their 75-lap race alongside the Tour Modifieds, and Super and Pro Late Models.

Week-long champions will start to be crowned on Friday night, starting with the Richie Evans Memorial for Tour Modifieds and Hart to Heart 100 for Pro Late Models. Pro Trucks, Super Stocks, Bomber B’s and Vintage Cars will wrap up the penultimate night of racing. Saturday night will see a champion be crowned for the Super Late Models in the Orange Blossom 100, while a FL Modified champion will also be decided in a 35-lap race. The World Series will be wrapped up with races for the Pro Trucks, Mod Minis, Super Stocks and Bomber B’s.

Racing will start at 7:30 on all nine nights. Super Late Models and Tour Modifieds will single-car qualify every night, while Pro Late Models will single-car qualify on three nights (Friday, February 9; Sunday, Friday, February 16). Every other division will group qualify.

For further information on the New Smyrna Speedway, go to their website at newsmyrnaspeedway.org. Follow New Smyrna Speedway on Facebook, @newsmyrnaspdwy on Twitter and @newsmyrnaspeedway on Instagram.

For more information on the ASA STARS National Tour, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: ASA STARS National Tour | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR