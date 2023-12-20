Nashville Superspeedway Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities Awards Nearly $80,000 in Grants to Support Local Children in Inaugural Year

In its inaugural year, Nashville Superspeedway’s chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is proud to announce the distribution of nearly $80,000 in grants to eight local organizations committed to improving the lives of children in Middle Tennessee.

“Nashville Superspeedway and Speedway Children’s Charities are honored to support these incredible organizations dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of children in Middle Tennessee,” said Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci. “The grant recipients represent a diverse range of programs, from addressing human trafficking to providing joyful Christmas experiences, and we are honored to contribute to their important work.”

The Nashville chapter raises money throughout the year through fundraising events ranging from its community golf tournament to live auctions, charity track rides and much more.

The hope is that the grant awards from Nashville Superspeedway’s chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities will have a profound impact on the Middle Tennessee community. These grants signify a collective commitment to building a brighter future for local children and fostering a community where every child’s well-being is a top priority.

“With this grant from the Nashville Superspeedway chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, we will be able to create and implement resources for grandparents that are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren,” said Jenny Sanders, executive director of Foster 180. “We know that in Wilson County there are over 1,100 grandparents serving in this role. We know there are unique challenges to this role as well. We are excited to be able to begin to meet these needs in our community.”

Speedway Children’s Charities serves 11 communities nationally and in 2023 will distribute more than $4.2 million to charities. Since its inception in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities has awarded nearly $70 million to nonprofit organizations nationwide.

The grant recipients and their impactful programs include:

Ancora TN (Nashville, Tenn.)

Ancora TN serves child victims of human trafficking and minors at increased risk for exploitation through comprehensive case management, crisis intervention support, clinical and therapeutic resources, and multi-agency community collaborations. The program aims to stop child trafficking early and provide effective care and services for impacted youth.

Christmas For Kids (Hendersonville, Tenn.)

With a 41-year legacy, Christmas For Kids ensures that 500 grade school and middle school children in need experience a memorable Christmas. Children are taken shopping at Christmas, each allocated $175 to spend, with the program solely relying on donations and sponsors.

Empower Me Center (Lebanon, Tenn.)

Empower Me Center focuses on maximizing one’s abilities through therapeutic, recreational and educational activities for individuals with special needs. They are constructing a 10,000-square foot building, bocce courts, driving range and putting area, and a soccer field, with the goal of doubling the number of individuals served by 2025.

Foster 180 (Lebanon, Tenn.)

Foster 180 provides trauma training, dynamic parent coaching and builds community programs to promote generational healing to families affected by the child welfare system in Wilson County.

Freedom Reigns Ranch (Columbia, Tenn.)

Freedom Reigns Ranch offers mentor sessions for children and young adults who have experienced traumatic events. Through one-on-one and small-group mentorship sessions, participants build trust, learn valuable life skills and grow into confident, servant-hearted young leaders. In 2022, Freedom Reigns Ranch provided 1,923 hours of mentorship and served an average of 50 participants per month.

MJ 4 Hope (Mt. Juliet, Tenn.)

MJ 4 Hope supports Wilson County teachers by contributing payments toward their Amazon wish lists, benefiting students in the community. The program aims to help nominated teachers furnish their classrooms and provide tools for their students.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace (Columbia, Tenn.)

Sleep In Heavenly Peace provides beds to children ages 3-17 who are sleeping on floors, couches or inadequate sleeping arrangements.

Williamson County CASA (Franklin, Tenn.)

Williamson County CASA advocates for abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system, ensuring that each child finds a safe, permanent home. Its family assistance program provides basic needs for children and their families transitioning to new homes.

For more information on Nashville Superspeedway and Speedway Children’s Charities, please visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com and SpeedwayCharities.org.

NSS PR