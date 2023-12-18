Green Hill High School Packs Pace Car, Wins Toy Drive Contest

Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci announced Monday that Green Hill High School is the winner of Nashville Superspeedway’s “Pack the Pace Car” toy drive contest. The 1,683-person student body demonstrated outstanding holiday and community spirit, amassing more than 1,300 toys in support of the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Jingle Toy Drive.

The contest, hosted by Nashville Superspeedway, engaged local high schools and middle schools in a friendly competition to contribute toys for children who are spending the holidays at Vanderbilt’s children’s hospital. Green Hill High School’s exceptional efforts not only showcased their commitment to community service but also emphasized the impact that collective giving can have on the lives of those in need.

“We are immensely proud of Green Hill High School and their dedication to making a positive impact in our community,” said Greci. “Their overwhelming response to the toy drive contest reflects a generous spirit and a commitment to supporting those in need during the holiday season.”

Green Hill High School’s victory earned them a prize package, including tickets for each student and staff member to the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 28. Select students and administrators will also participate in the pre-race ceremony and receive recognition for their remarkable achievement.

“At Green Hill High School, we love the spirit of competition, so we are excited to get the chance to partner with an organization in our community, Nashville Superspeedway, for the purpose of supporting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Jingle Toy Drive,” said Green Hill High School principal Kevin Dawson. “We are thankful to be a part of blessing others during this season, and we are excited to represent our Green Hill community at the race in June.”

Middle schools and high schools in Wilson and Rutherford counties were invited to participate in Nashville Superspeedway’s inaugural community toy drive, which aims to foster a sense of community, teamwork and giving back. Students were invited to “pack the pace car” with as many toys as possible, and the winning school was determined based on the number of toys collected per student.

Nashville Superspeedway staff members needed four vehicles to deliver the donated toys.

To help make spirits bright for the patients and families of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital this holiday season, please visit JingleToyDrive.org.

NSS PR