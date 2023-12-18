Speedway Christmas Unwraps Holiday Magic All This Week

Charlotte Motor Speedway is ready for its most festive week yet, filled with holiday cheer that will captivate hearts and spark the spirit of the season at Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health. Take a trip to the North Pole on “The Polar Express,” find those last-minute gifts on your Christmas shopping list and be blown away by a brand new addition to the infield Christmas village. All of these festive activities are available this week at Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health.

THE BIG NEWS:

With Santa’s big night now less than a week away, Speedway Christmas, including the bustling Christmas village, will be open every night this week except Christmas Eve. Fans won’t have to wait for the weekend to check out the show’s all-new illuminated walking trail or catch a holiday classic on the world’s second-largest HDTV. Fire pits will be aglow, frozen hot chocolate will be flowing and Santa will be on hand for one last check of his naughty-or-nice list every night this week. The village, along with the drive-thru light show, is open from 6-10 p.m. nightly through Saturday. The entire show will be closed on Christmas Eve.

THE MOVIE:

A Christmas-Week Double Feature

Prepare to embark on a magical journey as SpeedwayTV brings the enchanting story of “Elf” to life on Monday and Tuesday nights, presented by AutoBell. Families can cozy up in their cars and immerse themselves in the heartwarming tale of a little boy’s exciting Christmas Eve adventure this Wednesday through Saturday as “The Polar Express,” presented by Cook Out takes centerstage. Experience holiday films like never before on the 16,000-square-foot big screen, with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. each night. Movies are included with Speedway Christmas admission.

THE VENDORS:

LKN Doormats and More

Get those shopping engines running as LNK Doormats & More pulls into Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health with a sleigh full of festive treasures. In 2020, the Denver native ignited the craftsman spark, creating personalized doormats to add a dash of sparkle. This amazing business now offers sublimated home goods such as doormats, microfiber dish towels, tumblers, thirsty car coasters and Christmas ornaments. These incredible hand-crafted items will be on hand this Monday and Tuesday in the village from 6 to 10 p.m.

WHAT’S NEW:

Gigantic Christmas Tree

Hold onto your Santa hats because Speedway Christmas is reaching new heights with the debut of a new addition to the Speedway's infield Christmas village. Prepare for the grand unveiling of an enormous, 26-foot illuminated Christmas tree, standing tall in the heart of the Christmas village, ready to sprinkle joy and twinkle lights on every visitor.

TRAFFIC

Fans attending Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health should expect the heaviest traffic on Friday and Saturday nights. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early or plan to visit a different day for the best fan experience.

NOTE: Speedway Christmas will be closed on Christmas Eve.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly through Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve). Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers) starting at $45 all this week. For just $75, guests can skip the lines with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is open nightly 6-10 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Follow Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or rev up the holiday spirit with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR