Momentous Day of Giving For Speedway Children’s Charities North Wilkesboro

– Speedway Children's Charities (SCC) celebrated a momentous year of fundraising at North Wilkesboro Speedway by hosting area nonprofits, supporters and community advocates at the historic track to tie a bow on a record-setting year. In SCC’s first full year at North Wilkesboro, the organization distributed $215,000 to 14 area charities who make a direct impact to improve the lives of area children in need. For 2023, North Wilkesboro ranked fifth amongst all 11 SCC chapters nationwide in terms of dollars granted, thanks in large part to the generous donations of supporters and race fans. Following a Christmas-themed reception in the new Turn 4 hospitality building at the speedway, guests were treated to ride-alongs on the newly paved asphalt surface of the 0.625-mile short track.

North Wilkesboro Speedway was home to many historic moments this year, from hosting NASCAR’s Cup Series return for the first time since 1996 with the May 21 running of the NASCAR All-Star Race to raising record-setting numbers for Speedway Children’s Charities. All-Star week kicked off with the inaugural Bootleggers Cup Golf Tournament, which was the second largest charity golf event across all SCC chapters. Throughout the week, fans purchased tickets for a 50/50 raffle, raising the most money ever through SCC for such a fundraiser. Proceeds from the first-ever Cars & Jars car show, sales of jars of asphalt from the old track pavement and multiple laps-for-charity drive-the-track events during 2023 also contributed to the fundraising grants.

“The Wilkes County community has truly rallied around the North Wilkesboro Speedway and supported Speedway Children’s Charities through every event and opportunity,” said Jessica Fickenscher, national managing director of Speedway Children’s Charities. “The impact SCC will make for children in need through our nonprofit grant recipients is significant, and we are so grateful for the fans, supporters and community advocates who have made this possible.”

The following 14 area nonprofits received life-impacting grants to change and shape the lives of Wilkes County area children in need:

Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission (BROC)

Catherine H. Barber Memorial Homeless Shelter

Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home

Anchor Ridge

Wilkes Ministry of Hope

The Child Abuse Prevention Team of Wilkes County (Our House)

Unified City Church-Justice Project

Wilkes Youth Life Development

North Wilkesboro Kiwanis Club

Safe Kids WIlkes County

Wilkes Community College Foundation

Wilkes Community Partnership for Children

Wilkes Library

YMCA Camp Harrison

These organizations serve hundreds of area children facing challenges ranging from abuse and food insecurity to residential care and clothing needs.

Fans, sponsors and community supporters can support SCC North Wilkesboro in 2024 through a variety of fundraising initiatives, including the Bootleggers Golf Tournament, 50/50 raffle or by purchasing a commemorative jar of the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway racing surface. Details surrounding these events and additional opportunities will be announced at a later date. For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities to learn how to volunteer, donate, or upcoming events visit www.speedwaycharities.org.



The North Wilkesboro chapter of SCC is one of 11 located at Speedway Motorsports facilities across the country. In 2023, SCC will distribute more than $4.2 million to charities that directly impact children in need. Since inception in 1982, SCC has awarded more than $69 million to nonprofit organizations across the United States.

