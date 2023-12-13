Public ticket sales begin tomorrow for the expanded 2024 Hankook Portland Formula E doubleheader weekend

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to return to Portland International Raceway (PIR) with a doubleheader of races on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 2024. Public ticket sales will begin tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT, for the 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix, with both single-day and weekend ticket options available.

In response to the feedback from this year’s inaugural event attendees, the 2024 event will bring fans double the on-track action with full Formula E races on back-to-back days at PIR. The event is also exploring options to expand fan accessibility to the cars and drivers in addition to the immersive Allianz Fan Village which includes live music, a gaming arena, autograph opportunities and more. Further details regarding fan access and all of these additional activities will be announced at a later date.

The expanded Portland doubleheader in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship schedule was presented at a meeting to the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Nov. 17th. It was subsequently approved unanimously and announced on Nov. 22. Hankook was also just announced earlier this week as the new title sponsor of the Portland race weekend.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, said: "Formula E received a fantastic, sold-out reception in Portland last season and we are excited to be returning for a doubleheader in June. The Portland International Raceway is a terrific circuit that enabled us to deliver some of our most competitive racing last season with an incredible series record of 403 overtakes. With fans queuing up at the track many hours before doors opened, we’re thrilled to expand the event to have days of racing and further captivate our strong and passionate U.S. fanbase.”

Michael Andretti, Andretti Formula E Team Owner, said: “The Portland E-Prix was a fantastic event for us last year with Jake (Dennis) starting on pole and finishing on the podium. The race itself generated a great deal of excitement and had a remarkable fan turnout. I’m sure that the 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix will continue this momentum and highlight the championship's presence in the United States and the city's enthusiasm for electric open-wheel racing.”

The 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix will feature rounds 14 and 15 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the premier all-electric motorsport race series in the world. In total, Formula E Season 10 will consist of 17 rounds of races in 11 international stops, putting Portland alongside renowned global cities like Berlin, London and Tokyo. The 2024 Portland event, again the only U.S. stop on the Formula E schedule, follows the spectacular inaugural Southwire Portland E-Prix won by Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy in June 2023 which saw the American debut of the GEN3 car in front of a capacity crowd at PIR and a Formula E record 403 on-track passes.

Ted Wheeler, Mayor of Portland, said: "Portland is excited to welcome back Formula E for a doubleheader weekend event next summer. As the premiere all-electric motorsport racing series in the world, Formula E aligns perfectly with Portland’s ongoing commitment to addressing climate change through innovation. In addition to the significant economic impact of this event, the global stage provided by Formula E offers a showcase for Portland's green technology industry and sustainability practices."

The 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix will provide great family value and experience with tickets for spectators ages 3 to 15 available for half price while children ages 2 and under can attend for free. All ticket pricing and options are posted online at RacePortland.com/formulae.

Information about two other major spectators events at PIR can also be found at RacePortland.com: the Pacific Office Automation 147 (May 31-June 1, 2024), featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 23-25, 2024), headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

PIR PR