WKA Celebrates 50th Years of Karting Races at Daytona International Speedway on Dec. 28-30

Participants from the World Karting Association (WKA) will make the annual trek to the Daytona Beach area and the famed Daytona International Speedway to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Daytona KartWeek on Dec. 28-30.

Three events will run concurrently at the speedway during the three days with nearly 3,000 kart racers in attendance for this holiday classic that has become one of the largest karting events in the world. Coined as Karting's Official Opening Day, WKA will stage road racing on the famed road course that is utilized for Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, sprint racing on the karting track just inside Turns 3 and 4 of the speedway, and dirt racing on the Daytona Flat Track.

“We’re excited to welcome participants and their families from the WKA back to the Daytona Beach area,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “In between all the racing at the speedway, we hope that the attendees, as well as their families and friends, will take some time to enjoy the numerous activities within the destination during the holiday season. We truly appreciate the positive economic impact this event brings to our community.”

Through the years, many NASCAR drivers past and present have competed in Daytona Kartweek including Jamie McMurray, Tony Stewart, AJ Allmendinger and the most recent DAYTONA 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

"The World Karting Association is obviously near and dear to my heart, as it's where I cut my teeth as a racer myself," said Daytona International Speedway president and two-time WKA national champion (2002) Frank Kelleher. "It's especially meaningful to welcome the thousands of kart racers and their families to the Daytona Beach area to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Daytona KartWeek and I can't wait to see them all out at the track."

Tickets are available during event days at Gate 40 off of Williamson Blvd.

For more information on the World Karting Association, visit www.worldkarting.com

DIS PR