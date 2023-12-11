Monday Minute: Speedway Christmas Unveils a Turbocharged Week of Festivities

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is coming to Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health! It’s a full week of holiday joy with a gemmed holiday classic, one-of-a-kind vendors and a chance to give back to the local community with enough festive spirit to power up Santa’s sleigh. Revelers have a chance to make memories that will last a lifetime, full of glee and laughter, all at Speedway Christmas.

THE MOVIE:

Elf

Buckle up for a turbocharged holiday classic, “Elf,” presented by AutoBell. Join Buddy the Elf on SpeedwayTV as he brings his unique holiday cheer to Speedway Christmas, Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night. Bring the holiday snacks and hot cocoa, tune the radio dial and enjoy the amazing journey from the North Pole to New York City on the 16,000-square-foot big screen. Movies are included with Speedway Christmas admission.

THE VENDORS:

KRG Jewels and Designs

Make a list, check it twice and head down to the Christmas village at Speedway Christmas to find the perfect gifts at KRG Jewels and Designs. These incredible hand-crafted items will be on hand this Thursday through Sunday in the village from 6 to 10 p.m. These special jewels and crafted accessories will add a touch of sparkle to everyone’s holiday festivities.

WHAT’S NEW:

Brand-New Concourse

Lights Up the Night Productions brings 600 illuminated orbs to life across a half-mile brand-new concourse. Attendees can journey across the universe from a winter wonderland to outer space and finally land at Santa’s workshop to see Father Christmas’s helpers prepare for Christmas day. This bigger, brighter and bolder concourse is set to elevate everyone’s Speedway Christmas experience.

SEASON OF GIVING:

Atrium Health’s “Week of Giving”

Help spread the holiday cheer to those in need as Speedway Christmas joins forces with Atrium Health for their “Week of Giving.” A portion of the proceeds from Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health will help provide toys for the children of Levine Children’s Hospital from this Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 11 to Dec. 13. Speedway Christmas is merrymakers’ chance to spread joy and give to those in need this holiday season.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly through Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve). Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers) starting at $35 Monday through Wednesday and $45 Thursday through Sunday. For just $75, guests can skip the lines with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is only open Thursday-Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Follow Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or rev up the holiday spirit with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR