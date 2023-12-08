Dawn Burlew Named President at Watkins Glen International

The search for the next president of historic Watkins Glen International ended close to home, as long-time Corning Incorporated director and lifelong Southern Tier resident Dawn Burlew was named the first woman to hold the position, the track today announced.

Burlew was born in nearby Elmira and graduated from Horseheads High School before attending Cazenovia College and Keuka College in New York. She then launched her professional career at Corning Inc. Most recently, Burlew served as Director Government Affairs and Director Business Development at the multinational technology company based in nearby Corning, New York.

Retiring from Corning Inc. after 40 years, she brings a passion and commitment to the region in her new role at her home track.

“Part of my fabric is the community here in the Southern Tier and I’m proud to represent the region as the next president of Watkins Glen International,” said Burlew. “My personal and professional lives have often brought me to The Glen, including when Corning was involved with the ownership of the track. I have a tool chest of skills that I know will be beneficial to WGI and NASCAR, allowing me to contribute to the team from day one.”

While at Corning Inc., Burlew led the company’s New York State government affairs strategic network and advocacy initiatives to support, promote and advance corporate and regional economic sustainability.

Her ties to the motorsports community already extend to serving as a member of the governing council of the International Motor Racing Research Center located in the Village of Watkins Glen. She also serves as a board member of several other regional committees including the Business Council of New York State, Chemung County Chamber, and Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council.

“No one knows the region better or brings more devotion to our community around Watkins Glen International than Dawn,” said Chip Wile, Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR. “Her authentic connection to the business and governmental communities in New York State will allow her to grow The Glen through its next phase as one of the premier racing facilities in the country.”

Burlew will assume her new responsibilities at Watkins Glen International on Jan. 3, 2024.

In 2023, Watkins Glen International posted its eighth consecutive grandstand sellout for the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. In early August, the track also announced a complete infield camping sellout – the earliest in recent years.

For the 2024 season, the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen race adds intensity to the weekend as it moves to the Playoffs for the first time in history. The previous two years the race was the penultimate in the regular season, helping to set the field for the Cup Series Playoffs.

WGI PR