Madera Speedway Unveils Mavtv-Televised Late Model Slate for 2024

Madera Speedway celebrates its 53rd year of motorsports excitement in central California by unveiling its nine-race slate of MAVTV-televised Pro and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model action, presented by Mission Foods. Both the INEX Legends and INEX Bandoleros will join the schedule for all nine dates with TV time dedicated to them as well. The popular Mini Super Toyotas will appear at six events as well.



Activities kick off March 16 for the 100-lap $5,000 to win Madera Speed Fest, featuring 100 laps of Pro Late Models presented by Mission Foods plus 70-laps 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models, INEX Bandoleros, INEX Legends, and Mini Super Toyotas.



Hampton Inn Night is April 6 followed by Allied Storage night on April 27. The Military Tribute Night is set for May 18. The prestigious and coveted Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White, Blue Classic continues on June 22. The $5,000 Summer Speed Fest hosts a 100-lap Pro Late Model race on July 20 for the mid-summer classic. The championship battles continue August 24 and September 14, leading into the 12th annual Short Track Shootout 150 on October 19 for $10,000 to win for the Pro Late Models!



All 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model races will be 70-laps, while regular Pro Late Model events are 80-laps. Each division features a break for MAVTV interviews and race car adjustments. The INEX Legends will compete in 30-lap features for a track championship along with state and national points.



The 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model program has developed a litany of drivers who have succeeded at the ARCA and NASCAR level, with the series featuring drivers ages 10-16 years old as they begin their stock car development. Series alumni include 2024 NASCAR XFINITY drivers Jesse Love, Hailie Deegan, and Ryan Vargas plus ARCA West race winners Tyler Reif, Tanner Reif, and Joey Iest, along with many others making their presence felt in the motorsports world. 12-year-old Vito Cancilla won the 2023 series championship.



The Pro Late Model Series champions roster includes a wide-range of talented names such as Matt Erickson, Buddy Shepherd, Austin Herzog, Kyle Keller, and 2023 champion Tyler Herzog.



The complete Madera Speedway and Madera Racing on MAVTV schedule will be released later this month.



For more information on Madera Speedway visit www.RaceMadera.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.



2024 MAVTV TELEVISED DATES FOR PRO LATE MODELS AND THE 51FIFTY JR LATE MODEL SERIES

Subject to Change



March 2nd - Practice Day and Member sign up, this is open to all cars (pits open at 11:30am, track will be hot from 1-5pm)



March 9th – Practice Day and Member sign up, this is open to all cars (pits open at 11:30am, track will be hot from 1-5pm)



March 16th – MAVTV Televised Series Madera Speed Fest! Race #1 of the Pro Late Model Series presented by Mission $5,000 to win 100 Lap main Event (Split 50s), Race #1 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series presented by Mission 70 laps (40 laps then a break, then the final 30 laps), INEX Bandoleros Series, INEX Legends Series 30 laps, Mini Super Toyotas



April 6th – MAVTV Televised Series Race #2 Hampton Inn and Suites night, Pro Late Model Series presented by Mission $2,000 to win 80 laps (50 laps then a break, then 30 laps), Race #2 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series presented by Mission 70 laps (40 laps then a break, then the final 30 laps), INEX Bandoleros Series, INEX Legends Series 30 Laps



April 27th - MAVTV Televised Series presented by Allied Storage & Containers! Race #3 of the $2,000 to win Pro Late Model Series presented by Mission 80 laps (50 laps then a break, then 30 laps), Race #3 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series presented by Mission 70 laps (40 laps then a break, then 30 laps), INEX Bandoleros, INEX Legends Series 30 Laps, Mini Super Toyotas



May 18th- MAVTV televised $2,000 to win Pro Model Series presented by Mission 80 Laps (50 Laps then a break, then 30 laps), Race #4 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series presented by Mission 70 laps (40 laps then a break, then 30 laps), INEX Legends Series 30 Laps, INEX Bandos



June 22nd – MAVTV Televised Series Reverend Ron Spencer's Red, White and Blue Classic! Race #5 of the $2,000 to win Pro Model Series presented by Mission 80 Laps (50 Laps then a break, then 30 laps), Race #5 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series presented by Mission 70 laps (40 laps then a break, then 30 laps), INEX Bandoleros Series, INEX Legend Series 30 laps, Mini Super Toyotas



July 20th - MAVTV Televised Series Summer Speed Fest $5,000 to win Race #6 of the Pro Late Model Series presented by Mission 100 laps (split 50’s), Race #6 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series presented by Mission 70 laps (40 laps then a break, then 30 laps), INEX Bandoleros Series, INEX Legend Series 30 laps



August 24th – MAVTV Televised Series Race # 7 of the $2,000 to win Pro Model Series presented by Mission 80 laps (50 then 30), Race #7 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series presented by Mission 70 laps (40 laps then a break, then 30 laps), INEX Bandoleros Series, INEX Legend Series 30 Laps, Mini Super Toyotas



September 14th – MAVTV televised Series Race #8 of the $2,000 to win Pro Late Model Series presented by Mission 80 laps (50 laps then 30), Race #8 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series presented by Mission 70 laps (40 laps then a break, the 30 laps), Mini Super Toyotas, INEX Bandoleros Series, INEX Legend Series 30 Laps



October 19th – 12th Annual SHORT TRACK SHOOTOUT MAVTV Televised Series 150 Lap $10,000.00 to WIN LUNKERDADDY for the Pro Late Model Series presented by Mission (race #9 of the televised championship), Race #9 of the 70 lap 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series presented by Mission, INEX Bandolero Series, INEX Legends Series 30 laps, Mini Super Toyotas



November 16th - 2024 Championship Awards Banquet

Madera Speedway PR