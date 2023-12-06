Speedway Children’s Charities Trees Spread Joy and Awareness At Speedway Christmas

Speedway Children’s Charities of North Carolina is giving back to the community through a heartwarming fundraiser. Visitors to Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health will have the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause in the joy of the holiday spirit as 15 local charities showcase their creativity through uniquely decorated Christmas trees. Each charity participating will benefit through an additional contribution to their cause.

Here are the participating charities in this year’s fundraiser:

Junior Charity League of Concord

Piedmont Residential Development Center

Kindermourn

Beds for Kids

YMCA Camp Harrison

Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission

Wilkes Youth Life Development

Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home

Families Forward

Stanly County YMCA

Mitchell’s Fund

Powercross

The Garrett Thomas Foundation

Adoption Support Alliance

Hope Ministries

Merrymakers visiting Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health can cast their votes for their favorite Christmas tree, each vote contributing to Speedway Children’s Charities’ North Carolina. Tickets will be sold at five for $5, 10 for $10 and 20 for $20, with each ticket counted as one vote.

“The Charity Trees at Speedway Christmas is more than a festive display, it’s a chance for attendees to give back to the community in a special way,” said Taylor Kirby, the director of SCC’s North Carolina chapters. “Speedway Children’s Charities of North Carolina created this fundraiser to give 15 charities a chance to raise awareness in the local area and receive funds to support their missions. By participating in this fundraiser, attendees can make an impact on the lives of children in need.”

Revelers can enjoy 5 million dazzling lights along a four-mile course, take a stroll through a life-size candy land and slide down the Cook Out Tubing Hill, all at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Families can make a pit stop in the Christmas Village to vote on their favorite Charity Tree, capture a memorable photo with the jolly old man in the red suit and cozy up next to the fire pit alongside friends and loved ones. Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health has something for every person to enjoy during the holiday season.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly through Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve). Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers) starting at $35 Monday through Wednesday and $45 Thursday through Sunday. For just $75, guests can skip the lines with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is only open Thursday-Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Follow Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or rev up the holiday spirit with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR