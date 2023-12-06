Big Savings on Stafford Speedway 2024 Season Tickets through December 15th

Stafford Motor Speedway’s 2024 season ticket early buy discount will end on Friday, December 15th. Time is running out to take advantage of early buy savings on Paddock Passes, General Admission, Reserved Seat, and Kids Fast Pass tickets. All season ticket packages offer big savings compared to purchasing a ticket for each of the 24 scheduled race events.

Stafford’s Season Paddock Pass offers the greatest savings with the early bird price of $480 representing savings of over 50% versus buying a pit pass each week. The $480 Paddock Pass price is good through Dec. 15th and increases to $545 on Dec. 16th. The Season Paddock Pass allows access to the paddock area as well as the general admission seating grandstands and all Paddock Passes can be upgraded to include a reserved seat for an additional $60.

General Admission Season Tickets are priced at $350 if purchased on or before December 15th. After December 15th, the General Admission ticket increases to $380. Reserved Seat Season Tickets purchased on or before December 15th are priced at $390. After December 15th, the Reserved Seat Season Ticket increases to $420. The Kids Fast Pass option for kids age 6 to 14 is priced at $65 before December 15th then increases to $75.

Season ticket holders also receive early access to purchase tickets to the July 11th SRX event. Just select the SRX option at checkout when purchasing your 2024 season ticket. SRX tickets won’t be available to the public until January 7th.

Stafford Speedway kicks off its 2024 racing season with the 52nd Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® on April 27th & 28th and it wraps up with the 51st Annual NAPA Fall Final on Saturday, September 28th. The 2024 season consists of 24 racing events with the Open Mods joining Stafford’s five weekly divisions on 4 nights.

View our full 2024 schedule here: staffordspeedway.com/schedule

2024 Schedule Highlights

4 Open Modified Events- 4/27 & 4/28 NAPA Spring Sizzler®, 6/7 Casella Waste 80, 7/17 (Wednesday) GAF Roofing Mod Masters, 8/16 Lincoln Tech 80

Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series- 9/28 NAPA Fall Final

11th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K- 8/2

Call Before You Dig Senator’s Cup- 6/21

TC 13 Lap SK Modified® Shootout- 9/13

2 SK Light 40-lap features- 5/24 Monaco Ford Double Down, 7/17 GAF Roofing Mod Masters

Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50- 9/6

Riley Generators Limited Late Model 30- 6/14

Midstate Site Development Street Stock 30 plus Fireworks- 6/28

3 Kids Nights- 5/31 AZ Roofing Night, 7/26 Spear Bro’s Night, 8/30 Maybury Material Handling Night

Season tickets can be purchased online by visiting the STORE section found on the www.staffordspeedway.com homepage. Season tickets can also be ordered by calling the Stafford Speedway office at 860-684-2783, Mon.-Fri. from 9am-5pm. Take advantage of the “Early Buy” discount and purchase your season tickets before December 15th

Check out the Stafford Speedway Online Store for the Mystery Box, gift cards, books, trading cards, tee-shirts, sweat shirts, hats and more for the racing fan on your holiday shopping list. For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR