Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Partners with Progressive American Flat Track at Texas Motor Speedway

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rodding association, is thrilled to announce the addition of exhilarating Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) motorcycle dirt track racing action in conjunction with their 14th LMC Truck Lone Star Spring Nationals presented by TREMEC. The thrilling side-by-side motorcycle racing action “Progressive AFT Texas Half Mile” separately ticketed event will take place Saturday evening, April 27th, with gates opening at 3:00pm and heats starting at 5:00pm, on the Texas Motor Speedway half mile dirt track, adding even more motorsports excitement to the family fun mega-event weekend.

The Goodguys 14th LMC Trucks Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by TREMEC takes place April 26-28, 2024 at the sprawling Texas Motor Speedway complex in Fort Worth, TX. The event is expected to bring over 2,500 classic vehicles to the infield along with an expanded autocross track, an all-new drift exhibition, the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition of vintage dragsters, Saturday night hot rod track cruise, and now the thrilling racing action of Progressive AFT to top off the action-packed weekend!

The Progressive AFT Series is the world’s elite dirt track motorcycle series and one of the most historic and consistently exciting forms of racing in all of motorsports. With the competitors routinely separated by mere inches while running at excessive speeds and sliding through corners, the action delivers non-stop excitement for all spectators.

“The opportunity to partner with such a historic and well-respected brand like American Flat Track brings another level of excitement and anticipation to an already epic weekend of hot rodding and high-performance fun,” said Goodguys Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Ebel. “We can’t wait to treat the people of north Texas to a huge weekend of pedal-to-the-metal entertainment featuring over 2,500 classic cars and trucks on display, the country’s largest swap meet, and now, the addition of high-adrenaline dirt track motorcycle racing action with the Progressive AFT Texas Half Mile. It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend of family fun you don’t want to miss!”

“Progressive American Flat Track’s fans are among the most knowledgeable and enthusiastic in motorsports, and I have no doubt they will be thrilled with the chance to take in all the Goodguys 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals has to offer,” said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “It’s also an outstanding opportunity for us to showcase the excitement and world-class competition of elite motorcycle dirt track racers before a new audience to further expand that fanbase. It’s destined to be a weekend to remember.”

Combined with the thrilling competition of the AFT, Goodguys has also formed a new collaboration with the historic Pate Swap Meet making this event a weekend that motorsports fans do not want to miss. Each of Goodguys (15) events in 2024 promises something for the whole family to enjoy including a free Kids Zone, live entertainment plus regional favorites such as burnout contests, lowrider hopping, fireworks and demolition derbies at select events.

Goodguys Members can purchase discounted combo ticket packages for vehicle registration or spectator tickets to both events at www.goodguysmarketplace.com

General Admission combo spectator tickets to both events can be found by visiting www.slsn24spectatortickets. eventbrite.com.

Reserved and individual ticket information for AFT only can be found at www.americanflattrack.com/ events/2024/view/texas-half- mile-2024.

TMS PR