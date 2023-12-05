Sonoma Raceway Repave Scheduled with Bay Area Company

Racers and fans are about to be treated to a newly paved surface at California’s busiest racing facility.

Sonoma Raceway announced today a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to providing the best racing experience for fans and drivers alike. The world-renowned road course will undergo a comprehensive repaving project in preparation for the June 7-9, 2024 NASCAR race weekend.

“Our racing surface is in use more than 300 days per year,” said Brian Flynn, executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway. “While our headline event is the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR weekend, our raceway is used by car clubs, automotive enthusiasts, corporate clients and manufacturers on a daily basis. It’s important that we continue to upgrade this first-class facility for everyone who comes to Sonoma Raceway.”

Local area business Bay Cities Paving & Grading of Concord, CA has been awarded the contract for the project.

“We’re thrilled to have our repaving project managed by a bay area company,” Flynn said “This is part of our continuing effort to work within our community while producing world-class events that bring in guests from around the country and the world.”

Milling is slated to start at the conclusion of the final event of the season, Winter Jam Dec. 16-17, 2023. Work is scheduled through the first two months of the year with events returning in early Spring.

This extensive repaving initiative signifies a robust investment by Speedway Motorsports in the future of racing at historic Sonoma Raceway and is the first full repave in 23 years. Just two years after the construction of the ultra-modern Turn 11 Club, this upgraded track surface will enhance driver performance, ensure a smoother and more competitive racing experience, and continue to solidify Sonoma Raceway’s status as a premier destination for motorsports enthusiasts.

“The materials being used allow us to offer a track with a seasoned feel for the drivers,” said Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development, Speedway Motorsports. “This means competition should be exciting right off the bat in 2024.”

Since the first race in December of 1968, Sonoma Raceway has been known for its heritage as an iconic track hosting top racing series and drivers. Currently, it is a West Coast gem on the calendars of both NASCAR and NHRA while continuing to host world-class events such as Velocity Invitational, GT World Challenge and Ferrari Challenge.

Sonoma Raceway PR