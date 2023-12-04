Roll Out the Jolly with Suds and Sparkles at Speedway Christmas

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is transforming into a winter wonderland, making it a can’t-miss attraction for families through the magical holiday season. Attendees are in for a treat with a beloved classic, a sprinkle of suds and more, all at Speedway Christmas this week.

THE MOVIE:

White Christmas

Embark on a heartwarming journey through a winter wonderland as SpeedwayTV presents a timeless classic, “White Christmas,” presented by Cook Out. This trip down memory lane airs Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night. Gather loved ones, sing along to the classics and let this enchanting story unfold on the 16,000-square-foot big screen under the star-lit sky. Movies are included with Speedway Christmas admission.

THE VENDORS:

Lucy Lu Soapery

Sleigh your senses with delightful fragrances and handcrafted wonders at the Lucy Lu Soapery in the Speedway Christmas Village this Thursday through Sunday. Lucy Lu Soapery will have a shopping spree for noses with whipped soaps, bath bombs, wax melts and more. Grab the perfect stocking stuffers that are unique and locally crafted to add a touch of sparkle to the holiday season.

WHAT’S NEW:

Charity Tree Christmas Forest

The Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is giving back to the community through a heartwarming fundraiser. Throughout Speedway Christmas, 15 local charities are sharing their stories and showcasing their creativity through uniquely decorated Christmas trees. Each attendee can vote on their favorite tree each night the Christmas village is open by purchasing tickets. Proceeds will benefit the local nonprofits.

SEASON OF GIVING:

Queens City News Toy Drive

The season of giving continues as Charlotte Motor Speedway teams up with Queen City News for a second week of the children’s Christmas toy drive. Bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive $5 off admission to Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health from Dec. 4 through Dec. 7. The toys will be distributed in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Explorers.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly through Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve). Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers) starting at $35 Monday through Wednesday and $45 Thursday through Sunday. For just $75, guests can skip the lines with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is only open Thursday-Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Follow Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or rev up the holiday spirit with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR