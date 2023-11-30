15th Annual Michigan International Speedway Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive Event to Benefit Local Communities on December 2

To help bring holiday joy to those in the region, Michigan International Speedway will host their 15th annual Charity Track and Toy Drive event on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9:00 am - Noon. Fans are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item or a new unwrapped toy as a donation to have the opportunity to drive around the two-mile track in their personal vehicle.

The event will support many local charitable foundations, including the Brooklyn Food Pantry, St. Mary’s of Good Counsel Parish Food Pantry, Jackson County Toys for Tots, and Lenawee County Toys for Tots.

“There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than with our MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler. “On behalf of our entire staff at MIS, we are so grateful to have a hand in helping those in need during the holiday season. We have a very giving and thoughtful community here in the Irish Hills and these donations will help families enjoy the holidays when they need it most.”

Michigan International Speedway Track Laps guidelines include:

Speed limit of 65 MPH and no passing allowed (Will be enforced).

Must have a valid driver’s license and be 18 years or older to drive.

Must be properly insured and be able to show proof of insurance.

No burnouts anywhere on property.

You are responsible for ensuring all passengers are properly restrained.

You must maintain the speed of your group.

Must stay above the yellow line. Street legal passenger vehicles only. No RV’s, motorcycles, or tractor trailers.

For safety reasons, Michigan International Speedway officials may refuse track access at their discretion.

Guests can access the event via the US-12 entrance. If inclement weather prevents driving on the track, a make-up date will be scheduled in the Spring.

Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light display, will be held at the track through January 7. Hours for the five-mile drive-thru display are 5:30 – 9:00 pm, Sunday – Thursday; 5:30 – 10:00 pm, Friday & Saturday. Admission prices are $35 per car/vehicle, limos, motorhomes and minibuses are $50 each, while tour buses are $100. Cash and credit cards are accepted. For more information, go to www.nitelitesshow.com.

Michigan International Speedway’s 2024 NASCAR race weekend will be held August 16-18. It will include the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200, NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo® 250, and NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400.

Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 NASCAR race weekend at Michigan International Speedway at www.mispeedway.com.

MIS PR