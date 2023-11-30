20th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding tickets go on sale tomorrow

Three-day tickets to the 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding go on sale to the public tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. The iconic race event set for March 8-10 along St. Petersburg’s downtown waterfront will celebrate its 20th annual running in 2024.

This landmark annual race weekend headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has become a staple in the St. Petersburg community as some of the most talented and accomplished drivers in the world compete on the city’s streets each year. To celebrate the race’s 20th annual running in 2024, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding will utilize a commemorative, limited-use logo which can be found HERE. The breakthrough inaugural Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, won by the late Dan Wheldon, was first promoted by Green Savoree Racing Promotions in 2005.

“It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of the St. Petersburg community for nearly two decades. We can’t thank the city’s leadership team, our fans and partners, and the competitors and race teams enough for making this race weekend possible year after year,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “Fans should act quickly to ensure they get the best possible seats as we celebrate the 20th annual running in spectacular downtown St. Pete again in March!”

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is annually one of the marquee weekends on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar, and the 2024 race will serve as the series’ season-opener for the 14th time. In total, 13 drivers have taken the checkered flag on the streets of St. Petersburg including defending winner Marcus Ericsson and multi-time winners Helio Castroneves (2006, 2007, 2012), Will Power (2010, 2014), Sebastien Bourdais (2017, 2018) and Josef Newgarden (2019, 2020).

Tickets will be available online at gpstpete.com with pricing starting at $135 for reserved 3-Day Grandstand seats and $70 for 3-Day General Admission. Additionally, junior pricing is available for fans ages 12 and under. Pit and Firestone Paddock Passes can also be purchased. Single Day tickets will be released for sale in early 2024.

The 2024 weekend schedule, highlighted by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, will have a full complement of racing series on track. Open-wheel development series INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire will battle on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn street course. New in 2024, exciting sports car action from IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge joins the weekend schedule. Further weekend activities and entertainment elements will be announced at a later date.

For ticket pricing and event information, visit gpstpete.com or follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using #FirestoneGP. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers. The complete weekend racing and festival schedule will be released in early 2024.

ST Pete GP PR