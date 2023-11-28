2024 DAYTONA 500 Sold Out

With decades of rich racing history, the DAYTONA 500 is one of the grandest spectacles in motorsports, with fans and drivers from all over clamoring to be a part of The Great American Race. Today, that sentiment continues to reign true.

Daytona International Speedway has announced that the 2024 DAYTONA 500 grandstands and camping are sold out, nearly three months in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. This is the earliest The World Center of Racing has announced a sellout in the modern era, and the ninth consecutive sellout of The Great American Race. Limited Fanzone and hospitality packages are still available, including the Daytona 500 Club and 31 Degrees.

“Our fans continue to impress year after year, but the rate at which the 2024 DAYTONA 500 has sold out is a true testament to what this race represents,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “It’s anticipation that builds throughout the year and into the offseason, then all comes together for a week of pure entertainment, competition and this passionate feeling you don’t get anywhere else but The World Center of Racing. We can’t wait to have a full house of race fans for the NASCAR season opener.”

Time and time again, Daytona International Speedway shows its affinity for making history when it comes to The Great American Race. Last year, the World Center of Racing celebrated the 65th running of The Great American Race alongside NASCAR’s 75th anniversary with the longest DAYTONA 500 in the NASCAR record books. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove to victory after two intense overtimes, capturing his first DAYTONA 500 championship.

Right from the very beginning, The Great American Race has provided a thrill quite unlike any other event on the NASCAR schedule. The inaugural DAYTONA 500 in 1959 ended in a rare photo finish between Lee Petty and Johnny Beauchamp, with Petty just barely edging out the latter. History repeated itself nearly six decades later when Denny Hamlin defeated Martin Truex Jr. during the 2016 DAYTONA 500 by the closest margin of victory in the history of the race (0.010 seconds), leading officials to check the cameras to determine the winner.

The 2024 DAYTONA 500 is sure to be another action-packed thriller from start-to-finish, with recently crowned NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney hoping to begin the new season in the same fashion the last one ended. He’ll have to battle it out against an entire field of hungry drivers, with rookies looking for their first win and seasoned veterans vying for the coveted title of DAYTONA 500 Champion.

The Great American Race is just one event taking place in a multi-day swing of vigorous racing at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

Fans can catch the first glimpse of the Cup Series as they prepare to open the points season with DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Qualifying will set the front row for The Great American Race, as well as the field for a set of head-to-head battles in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA on Thursday, Feb. 15, where drivers fight for their starting position in the 66th running of the DAYTONA 500.

The intensity continues to ramp up as the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 takes the green flag on Friday, Feb. 16. Then on Saturday, fans get a jam-packed day of on-track action with the kickoff to the ARCA Menards Series season followed by the United Rentals 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Drivers in all three series will look to begin their year with a win, putting everything on the line at one of the biggest races on the schedule. Fans can enjoy the fierce competition alongside the near endless list of entertainment, activations and festivities.

All this culminates in one of the greatest motorsports events in the world, the DAYTONA 500. Drivers will face the steep banking of Daytona International Speedway with nothing but inches between one car and the next, all in front of a massive sellout crowd.

Fans looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the DAYTONA 500 should visit SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR.

Tickets are available for all other events taking place during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, including packages for Saturday’s Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series double-header. Fans can also witness all the action that comes with The Great American Race on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, or tune in to MRN/SiriusXM.

Fans can also sign up for exclusive pre-sale access for infield camping and tickets to the 2025 DAYTONA 500 and secure their seats in advance. For more information on how to acquire pre-sale access, please visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com.

DIS PR