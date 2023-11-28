Newly created, enlarged and expanded Dover Motor Speedway campground lots open for sale ahead of 2024 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Newly created, enlarged or expanded, paved and grass camping lots, including many spots with electric hookups, are available for sale today in advance of Dover Motor Speedway’s April 26-28, 2024, NASCAR tripleheader weekend, track officials said.

As part of the Monster Mile’s “More In ‘24” campaign, nearly 1,000 new spots have been developed, enlarged or expanded around Dover Motor Speedway, including exclusive paved lots, some with electric hookups located just outside Turn 1, Turn 3 and the frontstretch grandstands.

The new camping lots on sale include:

Turn 1 Camping: A limited number of paved spots (some with 30-Amp electric); Outside the Turn 1 grandstands and close to the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, Dover’s new-location admission gates and all the free, family entertainment at the Monster Mile’s Fan Zone.

Turn 3 Camping: A limited number of paved spots; Just steps from the Turn 3 grandstands and Bally's Dover Casino Resort.

Campground Lot 8XL: EXTRA SPACE FOR EXTRA FUN! These extra-large grass spots allow plenty of room for tailgating and fun, with room for four cars.

Additional lots available include:

Champion’s Gate: Closest paved lot to the frontstretch grandstands and Monster Monument, complete with concierge service.

Trackside Camping: One-of-a-kind views overlooking Turn 2, also includes four Pre-Race Track Passes.

Geico Campground Lot 2: More spots available in the lot just steps from the Fan Zone and merchandise trailers.

Campground Lot 6: Just across Leipsic Road from the Grove and the Monster Monument.

Campground Lot 7: Closest lot to the Earnhardt Grandstand and a short walk from Dover's free concerts and autograph sessions.

Campground Lot 9: The Monster Mile's camping home for pop-ups and tents!

Campground Lot 10: New spots available in the Monster Mile's famed party lot.

Expanded amenities and entertainment options to be announced closer to race weekend.

Visit www.DoverMotorSpeedway.com/ Camping/ to lock down your space and for more information.

“The NASCAR camping community is the most dedicated group of fans in all of sports,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “By creating new campgrounds, and expanding existing lots and adding more amenities, we give our fans the best opportunity to enjoy NASCAR action in Dover. It is just another part of our ‘More in ‘24’ mantra.”

The centerpiece of Dover’s April 26-28, 2024, NASCAR tripleheader weekend is the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 28 (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM).

The Monster Mile’s full 2024 race schedule includes:

Friday, April 26: General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1)

Saturday, April 27: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 28: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to register for the Speedway’s email list to receive updates and announcements.

The Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

