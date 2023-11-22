Cook Out Tubing Hill Adds Holiday Thrills

America’s Home for Racing is adding an extra dose of fast-paced thrills for everyone’s holiday festivities as Charlotte Motor Speedway’s newest attraction is set to make its debut on Friday. The Cook Out Tubing Hill will premiere this joyful season with four 250-foot lanes of adrenaline-packed fun. The speedway’s newest fun-filled draw will be the highlight of everyone’s annual celebration, offering an exhilarating experience for individuals of all ages.

The Cook Out Tubing Hill is set to open on Black Friday and will welcome merrymakers every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. Though Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is a must-see attraction, admission to the eye-catching light show is not required to access the Cook Out Tubing Hill. Revelers can choose to partake in the excitement of the tubing hill or incorporate it into their overall Speedway Christmas experience.

“Every year, our team looks for new and creative ways to bring fun to the holidays,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Whether adding a new walking trail to the infield village at Speedway Christmas or creating a new tubing hill out in the Fan Zone, we’re always focused on creating remarkable events for our guests. These new additions will certainly help add to the memories our guests make.”

TICKETS:

For just $20 a person, visitors can enjoy unlimited rides on the Cook Out Tubing Hill throughout the night. Those who have experienced the magic of Speedway Christmas will receive a coupon for a discounted rate of $15, while kids 12 and under can join in on the fun for only $10.

Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health is open nightly from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve), with tickets per vehicle starting at $35 Monday-Wednesday, when the Christmas Village is closed, and $45 Thursday-Sunday, when the Christmas Village is open. Guests can skip the lines and beat traffic with the Fast Pass Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass Lane ensures a smooth ride at $75 per vehicle on Thursday-Sunday.

Get your tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or grab them at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

CMS PR