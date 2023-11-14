Grandview Speedway Releases Some Important Dates for 2024 Season Schedule, 2024 Season Passes Now Available for Christmas Gifts

Grandview Speedway will continue to present professional auto racing action on the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval under the direction of the Rogers Family for the upcoming 2024 racing season.

Speedway management will once again be offering the always popular season passes. The season pass is a great Christmas idea for those who are looking for that special gift. The grandstand passes cover all Saturday night events, from the season opening Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker through to the Freedom 38 Sportsman and Freedom 76 Modified championship races in September. The season pass does not include the Rogers Family/Bob Miller promoted Thunder on the Hill special events, or the Outlaw Enduro/Vintage Series race events.

Season passes, priced at $400 per pass, can be ordered by sending a check or money order to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505. When ordering please be sure to indicate the name of the pass holder. To speed up the delivery process, please send along a self-addressed stamped envelope.

The 2023 season may have ended in October, but the Grandview Speedway track crew has been busy getting the Speedway and facility ready for next season before winter sets in. The track crew added 25 truckloads containing over 550 tons of fresh clay onto the racetrack last weekend in preparation for next season. In addition the exit of turn four was widened slightly as well.

Grandview track management would like to thank Bob Kershaw Excavating for the use of their excavator to load the clay for the racetrack.

The Saturday night racing schedule for the 2024 season will look similar like past seasons with the two division Modified and Sportsman shows with an occasional third division added to the schedule.

The traditional Free-to-the-public open practice session will kick things off on Saturday, March 30 starting at 12 Noon, allowing racers the opportunity to test their race cars before the official start of the new season. Fans will also be able to see the new race equipment for the new season with free grandstand admission.

The following Saturday, April 6, will feature the opening of the 62nd season of professional stock car racing with the 7th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker for Modifieds joined by the 602 Sportsman, honoring the late track owner and promoter who passed away in 2017.

Two Thunder on the Hill Racing Series dates have been confirmed so far for 2024, with the USAC National Sprint Tour arriving on Tuesday, June 11 for the Jesse Hockett Classic.

Also returning will be the ever popular Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car SpeedWeek Series race on Tuesday, July 2, featuring the $10,000 to win Hodnett Cup for the powerful 410 Sprint Cars.

As has been tradition for many seasons, the schedule will wrap-up with the Freedom weekend of racing in September. The 11th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman race will be staged on Friday, September 20, followed by the 54th annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship on Saturday, September 21. The Freedom 76 carries a rain date of September 28.

All competitors are reminded that the 2024 Grandview Speedway rule book has been updated, and can be found online on the track’s website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the rules and forms tab.

Race teams are reminded that they can have their engines sealed prior to the upcoming race season. To do so they can contact Ed Scott at 610-298-2408 for information or to set up an appointment. The cost of sealing the engines will be $225

Members of the media who wish to cover events at Grandview Speedway in 2024, are asked to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com click on the rules/forms tab, fill out the media credentials form and return it to Tina Rogers no later than February 28, 2024. A huge thank you to the members of the media who covered events at the Speedway during the 2023 race season.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

2024 SPECIAL EVENTS:

Saturday, April 6 – 62nd annual Opening Night – 7th annual Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker

Tuesday, June 11 – USAC National Sprint Car Series Eastern Storm

Tuesday, July 2 – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car SpeedWeek Series

Friday, September 20 – 11th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship

Saturday, September 21 – 54th annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship

Grandview Speedway PR