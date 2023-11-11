Sports Illustrated is going all in with Club SI at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Next weekend, race fans will flock to Vegas for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Sports Illustrated, the ultimate arbiter in the celebration of sports, together with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), is hosting an exclusive racing experience and hospitality suite – Club SI – all race week-end long.

The exclusive experience and three-day hospitality suite at the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be set on the iconic Las Vegas Strip from Thursday, November 16 - Saturday, November 18.

SI’s luxe fete will afford fans unparalleled views of the race, along with an exceptional slate of programming and hospitality ranging from parties and celebrity appearances to DJs and premium food and beverage offerings.

The three-day immersive experience will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard next to Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino with three story views of the straight-away.







Thursday, November 16 - “eff won Live!”

Dax Shepard and friends – Charlie Curtis, Matthew Collins, and Jethro – will kick-off race weekend with their first-ever live podcast recording of “eff won with DRS” (Dax Randall Shepard). The podcast is a celebration of Formula 1 drama with a cast of characters that pair suboptimal technical knowledge with world-class passion and zeal. A-list stars and top personalities will join the eff won crew to discuss race weekend in Las Vegas, the power of the F1 brand and more. Club SI attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the hosts and ask questions to podcast guests.

Friday, November 17 - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party is coming to Club SI at Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix for a night of swim and racing! The Friday night party will be hosted by Sports Illustrated swim models Brooks Nader and Nicole Williams English – featured in the 2023 Swimsuit Issue. Special meet-and-greets with English and Nader will be available to Club SI ticket holders.





Saturday, November 18 - Saturday Race Night with David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal

David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal will host the Saturday night celebration for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Club SI. They will also be on hand to mix and mingle with Club SI guests prior to the race kick-off.





