Sports Illustrated is going all in with Club SI at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Next weekend, race fans will flock to Vegas for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Sports Illustrated, the ultimate arbiter in the celebration of sports, together with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), is hosting an exclusive racing experience and hospitality suite – Club SI – all race week-end long.
Thursday, November 16 - “eff won Live!”
- Dax Shepard and friends – Charlie Curtis, Matthew Collins, and Jethro – will kick-off race weekend with their first-ever live podcast recording of “eff won with DRS” (Dax Randall Shepard). The podcast is a celebration of Formula 1 drama with a cast of characters that pair suboptimal technical knowledge with world-class passion and zeal. A-list stars and top personalities will join the eff won crew to discuss race weekend in Las Vegas, the power of the F1 brand and more. Club SI attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the hosts and ask questions to podcast guests.
- Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party is coming to Club SI at Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix for a night of swim and racing! The Friday night party will be hosted by Sports Illustrated swim models Brooks Nader and Nicole Williams English – featured in the 2023 Swimsuit Issue. Special meet-and-greets with English and Nader will be available to Club SI ticket holders.
- David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal will host the Saturday night celebration for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Club SI. They will also be on hand to mix and mingle with Club SI guests prior to the race kick-off.