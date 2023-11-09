General Tire 150 brings ARCA Menards Series to Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, April 26

Dover Motor Speedway will host the ARCA Menards Series for the first time with the General Tire 150 on Friday, April 26, track and series officials announced today.

The General Tire 150 (5 p.m., FS1) is a joint ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East event and will award points for both series.

Dover is one of five tracks hosting a joint ARCA/ARCA East event in 2024, along with Iowa Speedway (June 14), Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 19), The Milwaukee Mile (Aug. 25), and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19).

The General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race kicks off Dover’s April 26-28 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which is capped by the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 28 (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM).

The ARCA Menards Series is a longtime home for young drivers aiming to move up to one of NASCAR’s three national touring series, with past champions including NASCAR Cup Series stars Chris Buescher (2012), Chase Briscoe (2016) and Ty Gibbs (2021). Jesse Love, who will be driving the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, is the 2023 ARCA Menards Series champion.

“We can’t wait to host America’s best young drivers in the General Tire 150,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “The ARCA Menards Series’ Dover debut is a fantastic way to open our spring 2024 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which features fun and free events for the whole family to enjoy.”

Dover has hosted an ARCA Menards Series East race every year since the unification between the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2020. The Monster Mile hosted 19 standalone NASCAR Busch North Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series races from 1998 to 2019, traditionally during its fall NASCAR tripleheader weekend. Notable winners include NASCAR Cup Series star Jimmy Spencer, northeast legends Dale Shaw, Matt Kobyluck, and Andy Santerre, and current NASCAR national series stars Brett Moffitt, Bubba Wallace, Austin Hill, Harrison Burton and Sam Mayer.

Jake Finch won the Monster Mile’s latest General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race on April 29, 2023.

2024 marks the sixth consecutive year General Tire has sponsored an ARCA race at Dover Motor Speedway. General Tire has manufactured tires for American passenger and commercial vehicles for more than 100 years, since its founding in Ohio in 1915 as The General Tire & Rubber Company.

The Monster Mile’s full 2024 race schedule includes:

Friday, April 26: General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1)

General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1) Saturday, April 27: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM) Sunday, April 28: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

The Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

