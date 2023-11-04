Phoenix Raceway’s NASCAR Cup Series race on March 10, 2024, will become the Shriners Children’s 500

Phoenix Raceway announced today that the NASCAR Cup Series race on March 10, 2024, will become the Shriners Children’s 500. The green flag for the Shriners Children’s 500 will fly at 1:30 p.m. MST on Sunday, March 10, and be broadcast live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Previously a NASCAR Xfinity Series entitlement partner at Darlington Raceway and Watkins Glen International, Shriners Children’s continues to expand its presence throughout NASCAR by partnering with Phoenix Raceway. With locations throughout North America, including several on the West Coast, Shriners Children’s is eager to expand its reach and pursue its mission of providing high-quality medical care to more children in more places, in the United States and around the world.

“We are excited to welcome Shriners Children’s to Phoenix Raceway as the entitlement partner for our NASCAR Cup Series race in March,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Shriners Children’s is dedicated to changing and improving the lives of children, and we are happy to help magnify their important work throughout the region.”

Shriners Children’s is a special, one-of-a-kind healthcare system with a reputation for finding answers and giving families hope for their child’s future. Since opening their first pediatric specialty hospital in 1922, Shriners Children’s has made it their mission to provide specialized care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and craniofacial conditions, regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.

Throughout the last century, the healthcare system has been devoted to providing hope and healing – backed by expertise and innovation – to every child they treat. Their three-part mission has one goal: to change and improve lives. Shriners Children’s does this by caring for their patients, conducting research to gain knowledge and develop new treatments, and providing educational opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals.

“We are excited to team up with NASCAR in support of our mission to change and improve the lives of children,” said Ed Stolze, CEO of Shriners Children’s and Imperial Potentate of Shriners International fraternity. “Since our founding in 1922, our healthcare system has helped more than 1.5 million children receive high-quality specialty medical care. Shriners Children’s is proud to sponsor the Sunday NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix on March 10 and spread the word about the amazing care offered at Shriners Children’s. The Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway will enhance our efforts to provide hope and healing to children around the world.”

The Shriners Children’s 500 will be the finale of an exciting tripleheader race weekend at Phoenix Raceway, March 8-10. The action starts with the ARCA Menards Series on Friday, March 8, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, March 9, at 2:30 p.m. MST.

Tickets for the spring NASCAR weekend will go on sale at a later date, but season tickets are available now, and the best way to secure seats for all of the NASCAR action at Phoenix Raceway in 2024. For the latest ticketing information, news, and updates, please visit www.phoenixraceway.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR