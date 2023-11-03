The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights Powered by TVA Opens at Bristol Motor Speedway to Spread Holiday Cheer in Appalachian Highlands Region for 27th Season

One of the most magical family traditions in the Appalachian Highlands will illuminate for its 27th season on Friday Nov. 17 when the spectacular Pinnacle Speedway In Lights powered by TVA opens to once again help spread holiday cheer to children in need throughout the 18-county region surrounding the famed Bristol Motor Speedway.



Long hailed as a premier holiday destination, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA is comprised of a dazzling five-mile route of more than 3 million lights attached to 250 festive displays that winds throughout the Speedway’s sprawling campus. The light show operates from 6-10 p.m. each night.



The pioneering light show provides guests with two premier bucket-list items that makes the visit extra special: the route begins at the historic Bristol Dragway, home of the popular NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals (June 7-9), and culminates with a lap around the all-concrete high banks of The World’s Fastest Half-Mile, home to so much NASCAR history with its two events, the Food City 500 (March 17) and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 21).



Once again this year the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights will utilize the same reformatted 5.35-mile route as last year and continue to begin and end at BMS Entrance No. 3 (Dragway entrance at Hwy. 394). After guests visit the Christmas Village presented by Food City in the BMS infield, guests will still have a significant portion of the light show remaining before they exit back on to Hwy. 394.



“The most wonderful thing about the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights that we are most proud of is it creates opportunities for families and friends to get together and enjoy a night out to make some amazing memories,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, which utilizes the event as its primary fundraiser to assist children in need throughout the Appalachian Highlands region.



“We still find it hard to believe that our little lights fundraiser that we planned back in 1997 has become this mega holiday tradition for folks all across the United States and even many others from around the world,” Byrd continued. “There’s nothing better than greeting the long-time guests who return year after year to support our mission and to see a child’s face light up when they gaze upon the beautiful lighted displays or visit with Santa Claus.”



The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights route offers many popular displays, including traditional favorites The Twelve Days of Christmas, Ripley’s Sea of Illumination, Mycroft Signs Race to Space, NASCAR Pit Stop, Dinosaur Land, the beautiful Candelabra, Drag Cars, Victorian Village, Snowman Maker, the Nativity Scene presented by Visit My Smokies and Toy Land.



The popular Symphony in Lights presented by HSN, located in the Darrell Waltrip Grandstands inside the BMS oval, returns to showcase more than 300,000 lights all coordinated to flicker and flash to the tunes of popular holiday music. Several Pinnacle Speedway In Lights partners also have custom light displays, including ETSU, Abingdon Olive Oil, Home Shopping Network, Ballad Health, Hardee’s Restaurants, Barter Theatre, BTES, Food City, ENT of Johnson City and the Bristol Herald-Courier.



About mid-way through the route, guests will want to visit the popular Appalachian country-themed Christmas Village presented by Food City, located in the BMS infield, to take advantage of photo opportunities in front of several special holiday displays, roast marshmallows over an open fire, shop with a variety of local vendors and check out some great arts and crafts. Several family-friendly midway rides will be available and the kids will also get to visit with Santa Claus in the Barter Theatre Santa Hut.



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights runs through Saturday, Jan. 6. The event costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday nights. For larger groups, vans are $50 and buses are $125. Visitors can take advantage of The Fast Lane presented by Citi, a speedy $50 option which provides a shorter wait time on select nights when traffic lines get long.



After touring the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights presented by TVA, guests are encouraged to visit the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Stateline Services. Located a BMS Entrance No. 1, the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Stateline Services returns to bring joy to local ice-skating enthusiasts. The Ice Rink will open on Thursday, Nov. 16 and run until Sunday, Jan. 15. The Ice Rink costs $12 Monday-Thursday and $15 Friday-Sunday. The Ice Rink will be closed on Mondays from Nov. 20-Dec. 18, and also Jan. 8. Hours of operation vary from day to day, so please review the schedule on the BMS website in advance.



Guests should monitor Pinnacle Speedway In Lights social media channels to be on the lookout for a variety of discount opportunities available through special partners on the following nights: WCYB (Monday); Southeast Industrial Construction (Tuesday); Hardee's Restaurants (Wednesday)' Goodwill of Tenneva (Thursday); and The Pinnacle (Sunday).



The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights is supported by these outstanding media partners: Holston Valley Broadcasting (WTFM Radio 98.5 FM); WCYB TV 5 (NBC); Bristol Herald-Courier newspaper; and Bristol Broadcasting (WAEZ Radio Electric 94.9 FM).



The holiday festivities will officially kick off at BMS with the Mountain Empire Chevy Dealers Speedway in Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. All pre-registered participants will receive an event shirt and there will be free Domino’s Pizza and other snacks and drinks for all participants following the race during the holiday-themed Home Trust Bank After Party. Those interested in registering can visit the SCC-Bristol website.



For more information about the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights powered by TVA, please visit the BMS website.

BMS PR