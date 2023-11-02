What You Need To Know Before You Go to the All American 400

Time for some things you need to know before you attend the ASA STARS National Tour Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment .

What: 39th All American 400

When: Friday-Sunday, November 3-5

Where: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

(615)254-1986

www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing

Who: ASA STARS National Tour plus JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, CRA Street Stocks, Vore’s Compact Touring Series, and weekly ¼-mile divisions.

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will host season finale of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour season on Sunday, November 5 for the All American 400.

The Super Late Models will practice and have GoFas Pole Qualifying on Saturday, with Sunday being reserved for the race itself. A $1,000 bonus will be up for grabs for the fast qualifier and championship points to the top five qualifiers.

All six ¼-mile divisions will crown champions Friday night after practice for Super and Pro Late Models. The weekly Pro Late Model track championship will be decided on Saturday night as a co-sanctioned event with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. The CRA Street Stocks and Vore’s Compact Touring Series will contest their races Saturday night as well.

Click here for the full weekend schedule.

Tickets: Tickets are available at the track or at bit.ly/AA400Tix.

General Admission Friday: $12 (Adults), $10 (Senior/Military), $5 (Kids 6-12), kids under 5 are free.

General Admission Saturday: $22 (Adults), $19 (Senior/Military), $5 (Kids 6-12), kids under 5 are free.

General Admission Sunday: $25 (Adults), $22 (Senior/Military), $5 (Kids 6-12), kids under 5 are free.

General Admission Three-day: $50

There are three Box Office locations, and one will call window at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The Will Call window is located at the Main Box Office behind the Main Grandstands. There is a secondary Box Office located outside the Turn 1 cross over gate and a third Box Office located behind turn 4 on Benton Avenue. The Main Box Office and Turn 4 Box Office is easily accessible from the parking lots on Wedgewood Avenue. The Turn 1 Box Office is accessible from the Fair Park parking lots on Craighead Street.



Parking: There are two main parking entrances at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The entrance from Wedgewood Avenue has 1 paved park lot. The entrance from Gate 7 on Craighead Street has two large grass parking lots. Handicap parking is accessible from the Gate 7 entrance on Craighead Street. All Fairgrounds Parking is $10.

Google Maps directions for Wedgewood paved parking lots (Main Box Office) use “625 Smith Avenue, Nashville, TN”. Google Maps directions for Fair Park grass parking lots (Turn 1 Box Office) use “Fair Park, Nashville, TN 37204”.

Camping: There is no camping on track property. KOA Nashville is located approximately 20 minutes from the track. Click here for more information.

Coolers: Coolers up to 10x10x10 are allowed. No glass bottles or alcohol is permitted.

How to Watch:

Can’t make it in person? The event will be broadcasted on three platforms: TrackTV.com; Midwesttour.tv and Racing America. Subscribers to any of these streaming services can purchase an annual package to catch all the ASA STARS National Tour events at a discount. Subscribers can also get a race-by race discount. For more info, please visit starsnationaltour.com/watch

Friday and Saturday night’s racing action will be live on Racing America and MidwestTour.TV for subscribers.

The All American 400 will also be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV on Monday, November 13 at 8:00pm ET.

Sunday’s Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers All American 400 presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment is part of a full weekend of action featuring Super and Pro Late Model practice and 1/4-mile racing action on Friday night; All American 400 qualifying and races for the Vore’s Compact Touring Series, CRA Street Stocks, and JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour on the 5/8-mile Saturday; and culminating with the season-ending ASA STARS National Tour All American 400 on Sunday afternoon.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday, November 5 for the season finale, the All American 400. Special discounted three-day tickets are available here.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Winchester 400 on October 15.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

