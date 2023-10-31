Phoenix Raceway ‘Paints the Town’ with NASCAR Championship Weekend imagery throughout city

With NASCAR Championship Weekend upon us, Phoenix Raceway has rolled out its “Paint the Town” initiative that includes the return of the award-winning 3D Billboard on Jefferson and 2nd Street across from the main entrance of the Footprint Center.

The 3D Billboard stands an impressive 16 feet high and 68 feet wide. This is the second year of running it during NASCAR Championship Weekend after winning the Silver Medal National Advertising Award in 2022.

“Having NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway’s likeness displayed all throughout The Valley is truly a sight to behold,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “With the amount of people coming into Phoenix this week, it is sure to spark excitement centered around NASCAR Championship Weekend”.

In addition, Phoenix Raceway has covered almost the entire eastern side of the Bank of America building on Washington and 2nd Street with NASCAR Championship Weekend branding. The advertisement itself soars at a whopping 2,354 feet tall and spans 1,132 feet wide. It is easily visible when driving across I-10 and coming from the airport. With the influx of sporting events happening throughout the week, plenty of eyes will see the ambitious promotion when coming into the Valley.

NASCAR Championship Weekend-branded Tire Displays will also be scattered throughout the greater Phoenix area, with locations at Tempe Marketplace, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Desert Diamond Casino, Chandler Fashion Square, American Sports Center (Avondale), and West Scottsdale.

NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway is advertising across various transportation-based mediums as well. There is signage on two, 100% electric GEST Carts (Green Easy Safe Transportation) in Old Town Scottsdale. Additionally, there is a fully wrapped NASCAR Championship Weekend light rail train that services 45 stations along the 28-mile track across the Valley. Finally, there is Baggage Claim signage at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Terminals 3 & 4.

Only a limited number of tickets remain available for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. The action on Friday, Nov. 3, includes the ARCA Menards Series West championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, following a pre-race concert by Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will close the season in exciting fashion. Grandstand seats sold out for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in June, but a select number of infield general admission and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain. Grandstand seats are also going fast for Friday and Saturday’s action, so fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com to secure their seats while supplies last.

