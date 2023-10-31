Five Can’t-Miss Attractions at World of Outlaws World Finals

Fans from 48 states and six foreign countries will be on hand to witness the greatest spectacle in dirt racing as the World of Outlaws World Finals returns to the famed four-tenths-mile clay oval at The Dirt Track at Charlotte for four days of non-stop action this week.

The event marks the season finale for the three most popular series in dirt racing – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds – including on-track action with each series each night. With tight points battles and plenty left to be decided before champions are crowned Saturday night, sparks are sure to fly on track. But the action isn’t just limited to the track, as fans will have plenty of engaging ways to enjoy the biggest dirt event of the year.

Can’t-miss attractions at this week’s World of Outlaws World Finals include:

No Tricks, Just Treats: World of Outlaws World Finals weekend kicks off tonight with a spooky twist as the Halloween Hauler parade rolls through from 4-6 p.m. Fans are invited to dress in their most ghoulish and festive Halloween attire to watch as their favorite drivers’ haulers load in for a weekend of high-speed fun. Hauler drivers will have candy on hand for the kids, and fans may even catch a glimpse of their favorite driver.

Fan Fest: Fan Fest, which kicks off at noon Wednesday, will get race fans revved up for the weekend ahead with a bevy of activities on the Sage Fruit Stage near the main entrance. Southern rock and alternative country band Dirty Grass Soul will get the party started with a 90-minute performance at 1:30 p.m. The DirtVision Race Day Live kickoff show will follow and give fans a chance to hear from the biggest names in the sport, get the latest updates and more. Race Day Live is scheduled daily, with shows from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Fan Fest is free for race fans.

Two-Wheeled Fun: In addition to hosting dirt racing’s top three series, World Finals will also feature high-flying exhibitions throughout the weekend from the KSFMX, a freestyle motocross team known for thrilling showcases of aerial acrobatics. Fans will have a front-row seat to the astonishing motocross stunts throughout the World of Outlaws World Finals competition, including during Saturday night’s four-wide salute.

Four-Wide Salute: The greatest spectacle in dirt racing – the famed 3x4 salute – returns to The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Friday and Saturday nights. Immediately prior to the first feature race each night, drivers from all three series will circle the four-tenths-mile clay oval four abreast in the ultimate tribute to fans. Fans will experience a breathtaking fireworks display that will light up the sky, setting the stage for an extraordinary night of racing.

Champions’ Celebration: All dirt roads lead to Charlotte, and as the weekend of racing concludes, fans will have the chance to celebrate the champions from dirt racing’s three premier series. Immediately following the final feature of the night on Saturday, fans will witness history as the newest champion is crowned in each series, capping another unforgettable season and what’s sure to be a memorable World Finals.

MORE INFO: The on-track action kicks off Wednesday with qualifying sessions to line up heat races for Thursday and Friday’s racing programs. Points accumulated on those two nights will set the lineups for Saturday and one final night to punctuate the World of Outlaws’ 46th season of racing. Visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com for the latest schedule and updates.

TICKET: Single-day tickets start at $40 for Wednesday’s qualifying session and $60 for Thursday through Saturday’s feature events. Four-day packages are available starting at just $139. Tickets are available online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com or at the gate.

