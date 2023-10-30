Nikki Garcia named guest emcee for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway announced today that Wrestling Hall of Famer and host of USA Network’s Barmageddon Nikki Garcia will introduce the Championship 4 drivers vying for the Bill France Cup before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 5.

“We’re thrilled to have the dazzling Nikki Garcia introduce each of the Championship 4 drivers,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Her infectious energy will surely fire up our fans and set the stage for an electrifying end to the 2023 season.”

A self-admitted “tomboy” with a feminine side, Garcia entertained millions around the world becoming the WWE’s longest reigning Divas Champion. Nikki was inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame along with her sister Brie. Nikki has starred alongside her sister on E! hit series Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Nikki Bella Says I Do. She is also the co-host of Sirius XM’s podcast The Nikki and Brie Show and Prime Video’s new series Twin Love which debuts Friday, Nov. 17.

Since then, Nikki has become a wife, mother, entrepreneur, host, executive producer, and best-selling author. She is currently the host of USA Network’s hit celebrity game show Barmageddon, starring and executive produced by buddies Blake Shelton and Carson Daly. The show, which debuted in December 2022, was the network’s most-watched unscripted freshman series in nearly three years across all platforms. The superstar trio goes all in on a good time as they head to Nashville and invite the audience into Ole Red for a front row seat as their celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games. Barmageddon season 2 premieres Monday, Nov. 13 at 11 p.m., ET/PT on USA Network.

Nikki Garcia’s larger-than-life presence will be one of the many exciting elements that enhances the fan experience during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. It begins Friday, Nov. 3 with an action-packed doubleheader involving the ARCA Menards Series West Championship Race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship.

The excitement continues Saturday, Nov. 4, when the green flag flies for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race. Then on Sunday, Nov. 5, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will battle for the Bill France Cup in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Fans should act now to secure the scarce remaining seats and experiences for this year’s NASCAR Championship Weekend by visiting www.PhoenixRaceway. com.

Phoenix Raceway PR