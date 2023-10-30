AMS ticketholders will win big with championship race bonus offer

When NASCAR crowns its Cup Series champion on Sunday, Ambetter Health 400 ticketholders will also have reason to celebrate.

That’s because Atlanta Motor Speedway will offer fans who have tickets to the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 an incredible, exclusive promotion to enhance their experience during Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend. However, the exact offer will be determined by the four drivers competing to hoist the Bill France trophy this weekend.

Each championship contender has a corresponding AMS ticket offer - whoever stands triumphant will unlock their promotion for Ambetter Health 400 ticketholders:

Kyle Larson: 50% off additional Ambetter Health 400 tickets

William Byron: Add a pre-race track pass for just $45

Ryan Blaney: Add RAPTOR King of Tough 250/Fr8 208 doubleheader tickets for $15

Christopher Bell is currently the underdog contender according to Las Vegas odds makers. If Bell beats the odds Sunday, AMS will make all three promotions listed above available to Ambetter Health 400 ticketholders.

The unlocked championship bonus offer will only be available to Ambetter Health 400 ticketholders, so fans who want to take advantage can do so by purchasing their tickets by Sunday, Nov. 5. The championship offer will be available for a limited time starting on Monday, Nov. 6.

More information on the AMS championship offer can be found online at www.atlantamotorspeedway.com/ championshipbonusoffer. Tickets to the Ambetter Health 400 weekend Feb. 23-25 are available by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or by visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com

AMS PR