Martinsville Speedway Sold Out for Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Martinsville Speedway announced a complete sellout today for the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500, the final race before the Championship in Phoenix.

The grandstands and camping are completely sold out as well as all the hospitality areas, including the brand-new Club Panorama, offering one of the best seats in motorsports with an unobstructed view of the historic half-mile.

“It’s a testament to how special this place and these fans are, to see the excitement continue to grow year after year,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “The Playoff race at Martinsville is one of the biggest races on the NASCAR schedule, and we’re looking forward to another intense battle at this historic short track in front of a sold-out crowd.”

This is the second consecutive year the Xfinity 500 has completely sold out.

With 2023 being NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary and 2022 being Martinsville Speedway’s, the back-to-back sellouts of the penultimate race of the season mark another momentous milestone for these two organizations with a rich, intertwined history.

The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET, with the drivers in the Cup Series Round of Eight all fighting for those final spots in the Championship Four.

Fans looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the Xfinity 500 should visit SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR.

NASCAR PR