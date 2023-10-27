Angelica Torres (aka @CandyLover89) to sing National Anthem at NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway announced today that influencer, actress, and singer, Angelica Torres (aka @CandyLover89) will sing the National Anthem prior to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race on Friday, Nov. 3.

With a massive following of more than 11 million on her socials, @CandyLover89 catches everyone's attention. As a content creator, singer, and actress, she radiates positivity and encourages her community to chase their dreams!

“We’re delighted to welcome a bright and talented personality such as Angelica Torres to sing our National Anthem,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “The confidence in her voice will certainly prepare our crowd for an electrifying NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series finale.”

Only a limited number of tickets remain available for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. The action on Friday, Nov. 3, includes the ARCA Menards Series West championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, following a pre-race concert by Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will close the season in exciting fashion. Grandstand seats sold out for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in June, but a select number of infield general admission and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain. Grandstand seats are also going fast for Friday and Saturday’s action, so fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com to secure their seats while supplies last.

NASCAR PR