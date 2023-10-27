Grandview Speedway Releases More Rule Updates for Competitors Heading Into 2024 Race Season

The management of Grandview Speedway has recently completed their yearly rules meeting with track technical officials, which has resulted in several changes for weekly competitors at the one-third-of-a-mile high banked raceway.

The Sportsman division will see two notable changes for the upcoming 2024 race season. The first change was announced to the racers at the beginning of July 2023 which will see the elimination of the use of open motors for the division, and a switch to the GM 602 engines only for competitors starting with the 2024 season.

The second important change will be an adjustment to the class because of the change to the 602 engines. The use of sail panels on race car bodies will be eliminated, and all Sportsman teams will be required to use the conventional style bodies like the Modified division. With this change track management will be supplying a special emblem or sticker for Sportsman teams, to allow for spectators to easily tell the difference between the two classes.

The weight for the 602 Sportsman class will be one standard weight for all cars at 2350 lbs. and the rev box chip will remain at 6200, to bring the class to equal standards with cars that run at other area tracks.

Sportsman teams are also being advised that track tech officials will now require a 2” opening on the top of the hood of the race car, to allow officials to be able to quickly read the rev limiter when the cars are scaling post-race.

Sportsman teams are also advised that no stainless-steel headers will be allowed. This is a reminder, as this rule has been in place already.

Track Officials are reminding all race teams that the 602 engines in the Sportsman division may be rebuilt if they have problems, at a local rebuilding center that is available under the supervision of the RUSH racing series. The rebuild center is KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our local rebuild and repair center, and has gone through and completed the RUSH certification and training process. KB Performance is accepting engines, just contact them for further details.

The format for the season ending Sportsman Freedom 38 will possibly see a change, as the Sportsman may follow the Modified division Freedom 76, in using a qualifying heat, consolations, Minuteman to feature format. This will be decided as the 2024 season unfolds.

Competitors in both divisions are asked to check the Speedway’s online rulebook under the body rules section for fuel cell and rear bumper updates.

Both divisions are also reminded that individual one-piece digital gauges on the dash are allowed, but cluster gauges are not allowed.

Competitors are reminded that the updated online rule book for the 2024 race season will be available shortly on the track’s website.

Grandview Speedway management reminds all fans and competitors that for the month of April 2024 all shows will once again start at 6 pm. before switching to the regular 7:30 pm. start time for the summer. New for next season will be a 7 pm. start time for all Saturday events for the month of September.

Any questions call Grandview tech officials Cliff Quinn 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott 610-298-2408.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, March 30 – FREE-to-the-Public Open Practice – All Divisions – 12 Noon

Saturday, April 6 – 62nd Anniversary Season Opener - BRUCE ROGERS MEMORIAL MONEY MAKER – Big Block/Small Block Modifieds, 602 Sportsman – 6 pm

Friday, September 20 – 11th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 602 Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 21 – 54th annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Grandview Speedway PR