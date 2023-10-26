Pumpkin Smash Halloween Bash Brings Enduro Excitement to Madera for 17th Annual Edition

The 17th annual Pumpkin Smash Halloween Bash Enduro race features a full field of fearless drivers racing this Saturday night October 28th on a Madera Speedway filled with obstacles such as slimy pumpkin guts, soap, water, and other debris in a 200-lap spectacle. Drivers race 100-laps in each direction around the one-third mile asphalt oval with sights on the big cash prize.



Tickets are available online on Eventbrite with a link at www.RaceMadera.com . All seating is general admission with adults priced at $15 and youth ages 6-12 are just $10. Kids five and under are FREE! Grandstands open at 4:00pm with Opening Ceremonies at 5:15pm A 10-lap Barrel race and a high-speed drifting exhibition will follow. Trick or Treating for kids through the pits commences at 6pm followed by the on track smashing of pumpkins and the Halloween costume contest. The green flag for the 200-lap Pumpkin Smash Enduro is slated for approx. 7:45pm



Dos Palos’ Ryan Hart dominated the 2022 edition for the victory with many familiar veterans of Enduro racing in pursuit such as Rich Denman and Gene Etheridge. The 2023 pre-entry list features veteran drivers such as Mark Odgers, Marshall Weaver, and Dave McEwen, plus 2022 Barrel race winner Adam Baggett. Pro and Jr. Late Model race winning team Nascimento Motorsports will compete in the chaos as well including Jr. Late Model champions Ethan Nascimento and Vito Cancilla trying out a different form of racing in the passenger’s seat!



The excitement will also be filmed for a later broadcast on MAVTV.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2023 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights in primetime. Check www.MAVTV.com for program listings

