Morris Named to Administrative Role at South Boston Speedway

Jenny Morris, a former administrative assistant at South Boston Speedway who brings with her an extensive background in auto racing, has been named Senior Director, Guest Services and Administration at South Boston Speedway.



The South Boston, Virginia native will begin her duties with the speedway on November 1.



“I’m thrilled Nick (Pocono Raceway CEO and South Boston Speedway CEO Nick Igdalsky) approached me about this position,” Morris said. “I have always thought of South Boston Speedway as home ever since my time working with Cathy Rice and I’m excited to be returning to the track. I have truly missed the racing community, and I look forward to being a part of it again.”



This will be Morris’s second stint at South Boston Speedway. She served as administrative assistant at South Boston Speedway from 2007 through 2017. During that span she assisted in planning and organizing events, carried out many of the guest services functions around the speedway on race days, provided event information to race-day staff, and developed and maintained the track’s presence on social media.



In addition to those duties, Morris served as Director, Timing & Scoring at South Boston Speedway from 2009 through 2017. She also handled timing and scoring for PASS Series events at South Boston Speedway, Orange County Speedway and Caraway Speedway and handled timing and scoring for major regional events that included the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park, the Hampton Heat 200 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, and the Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway.



Morris worked for NASCAR as a timing and scoring official from 2016 through 2018. In that role she worked directly with race directors in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the NASCAR Cup Series, and other NASCAR touring series in race control. She also operated the start/finish line photo finish camera on pit road.



Morris, who holds a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Longwood University, comes to South Boston Speedway after having served four years as payroll administrator at WS Construction in Providence, North Carolina.



“Jenny’s previous experience at South Boston Speedway and her extensive background in racing make her such an asset,” said Incoming South Boston Speedway General Manager Brandon Brown. “She has a great understanding of what it takes to make this venue a success, and I can’t wait to work with her. We look forward to her joining the South Boston Speedway team.”



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway can be found on the speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR