24th Annual Turkey Bowl Races Into Stockton’s Delta Speedway This Friday and Saturday

Stockton’s annual celebration of micro sprint racing continues this Friday and Saturday night with the 24th annual Turkey Bowl presented by East Bay Tire at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. Super 600 and Non-Wing will compete for $2000-to-win purses on Saturday night while Restricted and Jr. Sprints race for $1000-to-win each. Friday’s format will be a complete show of hot laps, qualifying, heat races, and main events, paying $500 to win for Non-Wing and Super 600, $300 to win for Restricted, and $200 to win for Jr. Sprints.



Tickets for each night of action at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds are priced affordably for families to enjoy the racing! Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Entry for car and driver is $75 Friday and $125 Saturday.



The top-four in Friday points from each division will be locked into Saturday’s features. Saturday will include dual heat races. The top-four in Saturday points following the heats will join the top-four lock-ins from Friday in an eight-car preliminary race to set the first four rows of each championship feature. The remaining lineups will be straight up from Saturday points.



Turkey Bowl has a traditional of excellence across the roster of former event winners. Super 600 has seen triumphs for Kiwi Alexander, Ryan Bernal, Jake Hagopian, Dalton Hill, Colby Copeland, Michael Faccinto, Brandon Carey, Caden Sarale, and Alex Panella among others. 2023 Super 600 and Non-Wing track champion Austin Wood of Sacramento will be in search of his first Turkey Bowl victory in a double-duty effort.



Non-Wing is similarly loaded with esteemed history, with Nikko Panella, Jade Avedisian, Mitchel Moles, Tj Smith, Gio Scelzi, Tristan Guardino, and Justyne Hamblin as some of the drivers who have prevailed in the previous 23 editions of the Turkey Bowl. Non-Wing is routinely the largest division at Turkey Bowl and the 2022 season was no exception with an outstanding 47 participants competing!



2023 Restricted track champion Nathan Ward of Bakersfield will try to go back-to-back in Restricted Turkey Bowl victory lane. The last back-to-back winner in the division was across the 2011 and 2012 editions with Dustan Sponsler achieving the accomplishment. 2022 Restricted track champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta finished second to Ward in the Turkey Bowl but won the 2020 Jr. Sprint edition of the event. Mauldin’s father Scott won the 2008 Super 600 Turkey Bowl.



2023 Jr. Sprints track champion Briggs Davis of Manteca aims for his first Turkey Bowl win on Saturday night. The back-to-back track champion finished third last year with Maya Mauldin scoring the coveted win. Amanda Evans, Alex Panella, Caden Sarale, Nikko Panella, Caeden Steele, Dalton Parreira, and Jett Barnes are some of the all-star cast of winners at the annual race for the track’s youngest drivers.



The 2023 Turkey Bowl XXIV is presented by: American Crane Rental, Auto Industrial Paint, Battery Bill, Dino Tomassi Fabrication, Elk Grove Ford, Engler Machine and Tool, Forbidden Motorsports, G-Baby Specialties, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Masellis Drilling, Maxwell Industries, Micro Sprintmart, Motivated Racewear, NorCal Builders Inc, Oak Farm Vineyards, Panella Race Engines, Panella Trucking LLC, PMP Chassis, Righetti Enterprises, Seros Racing Engines, Starr Property Management, Teletech Communications, and United Rentals!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, Clean Brothers Site Services, and RacingJunk for their support of the 2023 racing season!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR